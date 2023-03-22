Google launches ChatGPT rival Bard in US and UK | Technology





Google Chatbot is a modern AI app that creates essays, poems and computer code on command.

As Google continues on its gradual path to catch up with Microsoft-backed ChatGPT, it has invited people in the UK and US to test out an AI chatbot known as Bard.

Bard, ChatGPT, and other similar artificial intelligence apps that create essays, poems, or computer code on command, have taken the world by storm as the biggest new thing in technology since the arrival of the iPhone.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Tuesday that after testing Bard with 80,000 Google employees, he launched the chatbot in the UK and the UK as a first step before heading out to more countries in other languages. He told staff he would test it on the general public in the United States.

It would be a surprise to see more people using Bard to test its capabilities, Pichai said in a note to staff seen by AFP.

Things will go wrong. But user feedback is important to improving the product and its underlying technology, Pichai added.

Anyone interested in playing with Bard can sign up for the waitlist at the bard.google.com website. This is completely separate from the tech giant search engines.

In a blog post, Google Vice Presidents Sissie Hsiao and Eli Collins have learned a lot so far by testing Bard. The next important step in improving it is getting feedback from more people.

Chatbots are very attractive, but Hsiao and Collins warn that they also have drawbacks.

So far, Google has been more cautious about rolling out generative AI to consumers, but Microsoft chose to make the product available quickly despite reports of problems. In contrast.

ChatGPT’s OpenAI is backed by Microsoft, which announced earlier this year that it would provide billions of dollars to the research firm.

Asked by AFP how the company’s product differs from ChatGPT, Bard said that unlike its Microsoft-backed competitors, it accesses and processes real-world information through Google Search, matching my answers with search results. said it can be done.

The bot also highlighted that while ChatGPT is open to the public, it is still under development. This means that while ChatGPT is likely relatively unchanged, I am constantly learning and improving.

OpenAI recently released a long-awaited update to its AI technology. It claims to be safer and more accurate than its predecessor.

Much of the new model’s firepower, known as GPT-4, is now available to the public via ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI’s paid subscription plans, and an AI-powered version of Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

Microsoft says its rapid adoption of generative AI has led to increased use of its Bing search engine in recent weeks, but it still lags sharply behind Google, which accounts for about 85% of the global search engine market. increase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2023/3/22/google-launches-chatgpt-rival-in-us-and-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

