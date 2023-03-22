Google’s Bard Chatbot Launches in US and UK | Google





Google’s Bard chatbot launched in the UK and US on Tuesday, and the company has completed a dash to launch its competitors on Bing Chat and ChatGPT.

Even if artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots currently have trouble consistently returning accurate and useful results, the company’s profitable web search service is being outclassed by artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots. This is seen as a matter of life and death for the company, as there is a risk that

Google’s Jack Krawczyk, Bard’s product lead, described the service as an experiment, saying the company is very excited to see how people are using it to boost their creativity. rice field. It helps accelerate their ideas and really pique their curiosity.

Krawczyk added that he feels he has hit the limits of the testing phase of this experiment. We are at the very beginning of the pivot from research to reality, which is the long arc of technology we were about to experience.

Like its peers, Bard allows users to enter queries and requests in plain English, answering detailed questions, giving creative answers to difficult prompts, and moving conversations back and forth. can. Starting Tuesday, users can sign up for access via a waitlist on the company’s website.

In a live demo, Krawczyk showed Bard helping him brainstorm ideas for his son’s birthday party. This combines his two obsessions of his: rabbits and gymnastics.

Using one of Bards’ unique features, the ability to easily click between three answers to the same question, he narrowed it down to a single suggestion that focused more on the gymnastics part than the rabbit part. , asked the chatbot to generate an email and follow up. Insert the invitation, and the actual venue address obtained from the search.

But the unplanned follow-up was less impressive. , did not mention that a significant portion of the market moved to new venues in 2018. In a subsequent question, the chatbot acknowledged this and added a footnote to the correct information.

Krawczyk said the answers won’t be perfect along the way, adding that traditional Google search remains the best option for some queries. There is still a lot of content written on the internet that you can dig into, so hopefully search will continue to be complementary as people use Bard.

Google just announced Bard in February, revealing conversational AI following the huge success of ChatGPT. A few days after Google’s announcement, Microsoft went one step further and launched Bing Chat, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 language model.

Unlike those two systems, Bard is based on Google’s own language model called LaMDA. LaMDA made headlines in June 2022 after engineer Blake Lemoine took time off to publish a transcript he said demonstrated the system had sentience.

The company has long been a pioneer in AI technology, inventing the transformer technology that became the T for GPT in 2017. But insiders have accused the company of a mix of organizational dysfunction and concerns that AI technology could harm the company’s profitable core business.

Google didn’t answer the question of how much more it would cost to process Bard queries than traditional search, instead focusing on the efficiency improvements the company made. According to outside estimates, costs will increase by a factor of 10 to 100, but Bard has no advertising and no clear revenue stream.

Google is catching up to potential AI disruptors, but these companies have their own hurdles to making software suitable for millions of users.

On Monday, a privacy breach at OpenAI caused users to see other people’s chat histories. was still offline.

Such flaws are the result of companies seeking to position themselves as viable providers of services to corporate clients such as PwC, which last week signed an international agreement to use an OpenAI-powered legal chatbot called Harvey. attempt to do so. OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment regarding the violation.

