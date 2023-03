Google deploys Bard Chatbot to fight ChatGPT

Google isn’t used to catching up in artificial intelligence or search, but today the company struggles to show that it hasn’t lost its edge. To combat the sensational popularity of ChatGPT, we are starting to roll out a chatbot called Bard.

Bard answers questions and discusses an almost inexhaustible range of subjects, such as ChatGPT, that sometimes appear to be human-like understandings. Google gave WIRED some examples. For example, I asked a child interested in bowling to do an activity, and this year he asked me to read 20 books.

Bard is also similar to ChatGPT and sometimes fakes and behaves strangely. Google published an example of incorrectly naming plants that are recommended for indoor cultivation. The bard is an early experiment, it’s not perfect, and sometimes things go wrong, says Eli Collins, Google’s vice president of research working on the bard.

Google says it has made Bard available to a small number of testers. Starting today, anyone in the US and UK can apply for access.

The bot can be accessed from its own web page, separate from Google’s normal search interface. This is a design choice intended to impress users that Bard is generating answers on the fly and can sometimes make mistakes, providing her three answers for each query. increase.

Google also provides suggested queries for traditional web searches under each of Bard’s answers. Users can also provide feedback on their answers to help Google improve the bot by clicking up or down with the option to enter more detailed feedback.

According to Google, Bard’s early users found it a useful tool for generating ideas and text. Collins also acknowledged that some people have successfully cheated, but did not specify what restrictions Google sought to impose on the bot.

Bard and ChatGPT show tremendous potential and flexibility, but are unpredictable and are still in the early stages of development. This poses a challenge for companies looking to gain an edge in advancing and leveraging technology. The challenge is especially difficult for a company like Google with a large, established product.

Both chatbots use powerful AI models to predict the words that follow a given sentence based on statistical patterns gleaned from vast amounts of text training data. This turned out to be a very effective way of mimicking human responses to questions, but bots are supposed to help users find information or search the web. In some cases, this means that algorithms can invent facts or hallucinate them.

ChatGPT-style bots can also regurgitate biases and language in the dark corners of training data, such as race, gender, and age. They also tend to reflect the way users talk to themselves, making them more likely to act as if they have feelings and to say strange or inappropriate things.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/google-bard-chatbot-rolls-out-to-battle-chatgpt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related