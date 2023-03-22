Google just launched Bard, its answer to ChatGPT, and wants improvements





Google relies heavily on this launch. Microsoft has partnered with OpenAI to aggressively pursue Google’s top spot in search. Google, on the other hand, quickly fell flat when it first tried to respond. The Bard teaser clip the company released in his February showed the chatbot making a factual error. Google’s value fell by $100 billion to him overnight.

Google doesn’t share many details about how Bard works. The technology behind this wave of chatbots, large language models, has become a valuable IP. But we can say that Bard is built on top of a new version of his LaMDA, Google’s flagship large-scale language model. Google says it will update Bard as the underlying technology improves. Like ChatGPT and GPT-4, Bard is fine-tuned using reinforcement learning from human feedback. This is a technique for training large-scale language models to provide more useful and less toxic responses.

Google has been working on Bard behind closed doors for months, but says it’s still in the stage. The company is now making the chatbot free to people who have signed up for a waiting list in the US and UK. These early users will help us test and improve our technology. Zoubin Ghahramani, Google’s vice president of research, said he would get feedback from users and make improvements over time based on that feedback. We are mindful of everything that can go wrong with large language models.

But Margaret Mitchell, chief ethics scientist at AI startup Hugging Face and former co-lead of Google’s AI ethics team, is skeptical of this paradigm. Google has been working on LaMDA for years, she says. We also believe that pitching Bard as an experiment is a PR trick that big companies use to reach millions of customers, and they don’t take responsibility if something goes wrong.

We want users to think of Bard as a companion to Google Search, not a replacement. The button below the Bards chat widget says Google It. This is intended to direct users to a Google search to see Bird’s answers or find out more. This is he one of those things that helps offset the limitations of technology, he says Krawczyk.

We really want to encourage people to actually explore other places and check things out if they’re not sure.

This recognition of Bard’s flaws has shaped the design of chatbots in other ways as well. Users can only interact with Bard a few times in a given session. This is because the longer a large language model is involved in one of her conversations, the more likely it is to derail. For example, many of the stranger reactions from Bing Chat that people shared online came at the end of lengthy interactions.

Google hasn’t confirmed the conversation limit at launch, but we plan to set it fairly low for the first release and adjust it based on user feedback.

Bard in action

Google

Google is also committed to safety on the content front. Users may not solicit sexually explicit, illegal, or harmful material (as determined by Google) or personal information. In my demo, the bard didn’t give me tips on how to make Molotov his cocktail. This is the norm for this generation of chatbots. But it also does not provide medical information, such as how to spot the signs of cancer. Byrd is not a doctor. Krawczyk says he doesn’t intend to give medical advice.

Perhaps the biggest difference between Bard and ChatGPT is that Bard creates 3 versions of each response. Google calls this a draft. Users can click between them to select their preferred response or mix and match them. Its purpose is to remind people that the bard cannot come up with perfect answers. Even just one example makes him feel authoritative, says Krawczyk. And we know that factuality has its limits.

