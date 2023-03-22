Google Releases ChatGPT AI Competitor Bard





After the initial announcement in February, Google officially launched limited beta access to AI chatbot Bard. Bard is described as a companion to the company’s main service, search. Google has called the chatbot an experiment, but reminded users that it’s still a work in progress and doesn’t always work as intended.

Until now, Google’s chatbot has only been available to trusted testers, but the company stresses that user feedback is critical to improving the program in the future.

Bard can help you be more productive, accelerate your ideas, and spark your curiosity, Google researchers wrote in a blog post published Tuesday. Ask Bard for tips on how to reach your goal of reading more books this year, explain quantum physics in simple terms, and outline blog posts to spark your creativity. you can ask.

The chatbot’s release, months after rival ChatGPT took the world by storm, signals that the AI ​​arms race in Silicon Valley is officially heating up.

How does Google Bard work?

Like other chatbots of this kind, Bard is built with in-house artificial intelligence software (in this case Google Language Models for Conversational Applications, or LaMDA). Chatbots work by using large amounts of data to predict how they will respond to human queries. At its core, chatbots are language prediction machines built around generating accurate-sounding rhetorical responses rather than providing accurate information.

Google acknowledges the fact that their AI programs have a habit of making mistakes. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said the program will only improve with user feedback, emphasizing in an email to employees that the chatbot is initially experiencing problems. In fact, Bards’ first demo last month had a rather embarrassing misstep. A chatbot generated false information about his James Webb Space Telescope, which was published in the company’s promotional materials.

LLM is an exciting technology, but it’s not without its drawbacks. For example, they learn from a wide range of information that reflects real-world biases and stereotypes, which can show up in their output, he says in his Google blog. We may also provide inaccurate, misleading or false information while presenting it in confidence.

Given the speed of their releases, Google may be forgiven for releasing a less-than-perfect product. Bard’s speed of spin-up has been interpreted by many as a response to the popularity of his ChatGPT, a rival chatbot developed by his OpenAI at the Elon Musk-funded artificial intelligence lab. I’m here. Launched last November, ChatGPT became an almost overnight success, spurring widespread enthusiasm for artificial intelligence products across the web. Now, months later, all major tech companies are racing to release their own public AI products. In addition to Bard and his OpenAI chatbot, Microsoft has launched its own ChatGPT integration for search engine Bing, and Meta has announced its own large-scale language model, LLaMA, which has not been officially released. (Although LLaMA is copied.)

If you’re interested in signing up to try Bard, visit Google’s launch page for the app and join the waitlist.

Want to know more about the future of AI, chatbots and machine learning? Check out our full coverage of artificial intelligence or browse our guides for the best free AI art generators and everything we know about OpenAIs ChatGPT please give me.

