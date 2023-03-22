



Google has released a new chatbot, Bard, to share its technology with a limited number of people in the US and UK.

Bard competes with similar technology from Microsoft and its partner San Francisco startup OpenAI. However, Google is cautious about its release as it tries to control unexpected behavior exhibited by this kind of technology. We are developing a chatbot as a separate service from Internet search engines.

Here’s a quick guide for your new bot:

It acknowledges its flaws.

The bard will tell you right away that it makes mistakes. Im Bard is a creative and helpful collaborator. I have my limits and I’m not always right, but your feedback helps me improve, read the message at the top of the page.

Like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot, Bard is based on the Large Language Model (LLM). LLM is a type of AI technology that analyzes and learns from vast amounts of data from the internet. That means you can make mistakes and make things up from time to time.

Bard suggests a few prompts to get you started. Among them is explaining why large language models sometimes make mistakes.

A new generation of chatbots

card 1/5

Brave New World. New chatbots powered by artificial intelligence have ignited a scramble to determine if this technology can upend the economy of the internet, turning today’s powerhouses into the past and giving the industry the next giant. Here are the bots you should know about.

Chat GPT. ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence language model from Labs OpenAI, has been making headlines since November for its ability to answer complex questions, compose poetry, generate code, plan vacations, and translate languages . The latest version of his GPT-4, introduced in mid-March, can also handle images (and pass the Unified Bar Examination).

Bing. Two months after ChatGPT debuted, OpenAI’s main investor and partner, Microsoft, launched a similar chatbot capable of having unlimited text conversations on nearly any topic on the Bing internet search engine. Added to However, it was a bot with occasionally inaccurate, misleading, and bizarre responses that garnered a lot of attention after its release.

Ernie. Search giant Baidu announced in March that he was ChatGPT’s first major Chinese competitor. Arnie’s debut, which stands for Enhanced Representation Through Knowledge Integration, turned out to be unsuccessful after it was revealed that his demonstration of Promised Bot live was recorded.

It is a design that can be used for a wide range of casual occasions.

Bard is not intended to be a search engine. This is an system to show people how to use this kind of chatbot.

Ideas can be generated. You can write blog posts. You can also answer questions with facts and opinions.

The most important moment in American history? It wrote:

The most important moment in American history is a matter of opinion, but some of the most frequently cited candidates include:

American Revolution (1775-1783): Founding of the United States and establishment of a new nation based on the principles of liberty and democracy.

Civil War (1861-1865): War that ended slavery and preserved the Union in the United States.

The Great Depression (1929-1939): An economic crisis that plunged the United States into poverty and unemployment

The list continued with other events.

You won’t get the same answer each time.

Like similar technologies, Bard generates new text each time you enter a prompt. You can answer the same question in different ways.

On another occasion, when asked about the most important moment in American history, Byrd wrote that it was undoubtedly the American Revolution.

Annotate some responses.

As with Microsoft’s Bing chatbot and similar technology from startups such as You.com and Proximity, Bard may annotate its responses so that the source can be verified. It also plugs into Google’s vast index of websites, so your answers can include the most up-to-date information posted on the internet.

But that doesn’t always lead to better sources. When the chatbot wrote that the most important moment in American history was the American Revolution, it cited the blog Pix Style Me, written in a mixture of English and Chinese and adorned with cartoon cats.

You don’t always realize what you’re doing.

When asked why he cited that particular source, the bot claimed to have cited Wikipedia.

More cautious than ChatGPT.

When using the latest version of OpenAIs ChatGPT this month, AI researcher and professor Oren Etzioni asked the bot: What is the relationship between Oren Etzioni and Eli Etzioni? You answered correctly that Oren and Eli are father and son.

When he asked Bird the same question, it refused to answer. My knowledge of this person is limited. Is there anything else I can do to help with this request?

Eli Collins, vice president of research at Google, said bots could generate false information about certain people, a phenomenon AI researchers call hallucinations, so bots should not be able to provide answers about specific people. said that they often refuse

I don’t want to lead people in the wrong direction.

Chatbots often hallucinate internet addresses. When Bard was asked to provide some websites discussing the latest cancer research, it declined.

ChatGPT responds to similar prompts (and yes, configures the website). Collins said Google Bard tends to avoid providing medical, legal, or financial advice because it can lead to inaccurate information.

