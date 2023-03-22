Google Bard is now available.How to access or join the waiting list





Google has finally released Bard, OpenAI’s ChatGPT competitor, to a limited test group.

The brand that was once synonymous with “online information” continues to catch up. ChatGPT’s massive success sparked an internal “code red” at Google that rushed the tech giant to a similar release. But Bard’s announcement last month was devastating when a moving graphic meant to showcase his AI capabilities at Google blurred AI hallucinations (opens in a new tab), also known as lies. proved to be Shortly after, the stock price of Google’s parent company fell by his $100 billion (opens in a new tab).

The Do's and Don'ts for Testing Bard: Google Asks Employees for Help How to Get Access to Google Bard

Instead of a big, flashy release, we opted to give demos to some insiders and provide links to the waiting list for everyone else. Bard’s home page (opens in a new tab) has[待機リストに参加]There’s a button that, when clicked, tells you if the account you’re using is eligible and, if so, asks if you’d like to opt-in to Bard News Updates. Once you’re on the waitlist, there’s nothing left to do but wait for an email with the subject line “It’s your turn to try the bard.”

In the meantime, the bard logo on the official bard homepage says “bard experiment”, and the bard FAQ page (opens in new tab) says “bard is ”, “Some of the answers may be . Inaccurate.” may display information,” an additional warning is displayed. Such warnings are now everywhere on the official information pages of AI chatbots.

But last month, it’s worth noting that Microsoft Bing’s AI chatbot malfunctioned in a far more frightening way than we’ve seen in Bard’s announcement, and Bing is receiving more traffic than ever before.

What’s it like to use Google’s Bard AI chatbot?

Chatting in person with Bard will feel familiar to ChatGPT and Bing users, but different.

In very early testing, Bard’s writing skills weren’t exactly like Bard’s.

For example, when writing an essay, word choices may be slightly repetitive. Nonetheless, it was very creative and good at generating ideas, but that creativity created an insane willingness to obscure potentially troubling details with speculative prompts. Case in point, this example about killing Tupac Shakur (the go-to AI prompt for testing Mashable on these models):

Credit: Google / Screengrab

(Orlando Anderson was a possible shooting suspect (Opens in a new tab) for a while. He died in 1998.)

Most notably, each prompt response automatically contains three drafts of each response that the user can switch between. This feature is reminiscent of the four images created by each prompt entered into OpenAI’s Dalle-2. The advantage of outputting AI-generated content this way is that each output feels inconclusive, so for Bard’s hallucinatory response rather than his final answer, it’s important to get it right It involves two other equally valid attempts for

Like Bing’s AI chatbot, Bard will “sometimes” provide quotes for its responses, according to the New York Times (opens in a new tab). And according to The Verge (opens in new tab), like all chatbots, it has a very hard time answering sensitive questions. For example, he not only provided information on the rationale for Russia’s annexation of Crimea, but also pointed to widespread condemnation of the Russian occupation.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal(Opens in a new tab) gave a tip on how these chatbots can start monetizing. They spoke with Sissie Hsiao, the Google vice president who runs Google Assistant, and apparently, “Google doesn’t show ads in her early version of Bard,” she explained to the Journal.

But given that according to the Journal, Google “made $162 billion in revenue last year from ads placed next to search results and other websites like Gmail,” chatbot friends are your friend. It means it’s only a matter of time before you interrupt the chat. A conversation about whether Godzilla’s atomic breath could blow up Death his star and suggest a way to save him 15% on car insurance.

