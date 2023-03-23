Google opens sign-ups for Bard AI chatbot





Google, the search and hyperscale computing giant, announced today that it has opened up access to Bard. Bard is a generative AI chatbot intended to compete with similar services offered by Microsoft, OpenAI, and others.

Bard, like similar advanced chatbots, is powered by a large language model. LLM is essentially an advanced deep learning algorithm that utilizes vast amounts of text and has various functions such as translation, summarization, etc. Bard uses LLM, a lightweight version of LaMDA, Google’s leading natural language processing model.

LLM can be thought of as a prediction engine, Google said in a blog post. When given a prompt, he selects one word at a time from the possible next words to generate a response.

The company said Bird is a bit more flexible than that, because choosing the most likely word for a given response each time leads to a solid, uncreative response. , also states that the model is expected to learn and become more accurate with continued use.

In the future, we plan to address additional aspects of response measurement, such as funniness, and continuously improve the fact-based accuracy of responses. Serious problem. This is because the underlying data sets that allow us to make decisions about what to say are very large and contain a lot of inaccurate or biased information.

Machine learning models exhibit bias

According to the blog post, we have been researching and developing machine learning models for many years, so we are familiar with issues related to machine learning models such as unfair bias. That’s why we’re building and open sourcing resources that researchers can use to analyze models and the data they train on. Why he scrutinized LaMDA at every stage of development. And why are we continuing to build conversational capabilities into more products?

While it’s not uncommon for bards to struggle with accuracy, there are widely publicized early ads for chatbots that give blatantly wrong answers to questions about exoplanet sightings. Some of the weirdest issues haven’t happened yet: In February, the Microsoft model told a New York Times columnist that he should break up with his wife, expressing his love for him.

Sign-ups for access to The Bard are open, but there is currently a waiting list.

