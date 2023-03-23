Google launches early access to Bard, its AI chatbot





Google has announced that the company will release ChatGPT competitor Bard. However, the company is embarking on a limited public rollout, so you may not have access to the product anytime soon.

UK and US users can join the waiting list by visiting bard.google.com. The company calls his Bard an early experiment in enabling collaboration with generative AI.

Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot, Bard is a chatbot based on a large language model. You can interact with Bard to ask questions and refine your answers with follow-up queries.

“Bard helps you be more productive, accelerate your ideas, and spark your curiosity. Whether you want to reach your goal of reading more this year, explain quantum physics in simple terms, You can ask Bard for tips on outlining blog posts, inspiring creativity, and more in Blog Posts.

When Google first announced Bard last month, there was little to see beyond a lengthy blog post written by Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The model used by Bard is based on Google’s own LaMDA (Language Model for Conversational Applications), and the company uses a lightweight and optimized version of his LaMDA.

At a conference in Paris, Google explained that Bard works particularly well for “no correct” and “NORA” query questions. Of course, conversational AI also raises questions regarding accuracy, sources, and ethical band-aids.

In a blog post, Google shared some screenshots of their chatbot product. Users are first presented with a blank chat box, with a disclaimer just below that Bard may display inaccurate or offensive information that does not represent her Google views.

There are some sample prompts, but the user can type whatever they want in the text field. The bard then reads the answers and displays them all at once. It doesn’t feel like a bard writing word-for-word answers, but according to Google, it works much like other generative AI chatbots. Come up with the next word based on the previous word.

At the bottom of the answer, rate the answer with a thumbs up or thumbs down, resume the conversation,[Google It]You can click the button to switch to Google’s search engine.

Unlike Microsoft’s Bing chatbot, Bard has no web source footnotes. These footnotes help check the accuracy of your answer. If you’re not satisfied with Bard’s answer, Google also gives you the ability to view other answers to the same query. To load more answers you need to click on the top right corner named “View other drafts”.

Bard is now a separate product from Google’s search engine. I can’t seem to interact with the bard from the search results. However, Bard is sure to fuel some debate about plagiarism and the relationship between Google and third parties on his website. This is not a new problem. Because Google is already trying to provide instant answers on Google.com without having to visit his separate website.

In other words, today’s limited release of Bird is the first step in a long process. It will be interesting to see how people interact with the product when it becomes more widely available, and how regulators and content creators feel about Google’s new product.

