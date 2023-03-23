A Chinese company invents a lockdown-inspired kissing machine for remote lovers.





SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Inspired by lockdown quarantines, a Chinese startup has invented a long-range kissing machine that transmits user kiss data collected through motion sensors hidden in silicon lips.

Based in Beijing, the MUA, named after the sounds commonly made when kissing, captures and plays back the sounds and warms them up slightly while kissing, making the experience even more authentic. said Siweifushe.

Users can also download kiss data sent by other users via the accompanying app.

The idea arose from China’s frequent and prolonged widespread lockdown measures during the three-year-long COVID-19 pandemic.

Inventor Zhao Jianbo said, “I was dating at the time, but I couldn’t meet my girlfriend because of lockdown.

Then a student at the Beijing Film Academy, he focused his graduation project on the lack of physical intimacy in video calls. He then founded his Siweifushe and released his first product, his MUA, on his January 22nd for around 260 yuan ($38).

[1/3]Jing Zhiyuan uses the remote kissing device ‘Long Lost Touch’ during an interview with Reuters at his home in Beijing, China, March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

In the two weeks since its release, the company has sold more than 3,000 kissing machines and received about 20,000 orders, he said.

The MUA resembles a mobile stand, with realistic pursed lips protruding from the front. To use it, lovers need to download the app on their smartphones, pair the kissing machine, and plug it into their smartphone’s charging port. They use an app to activate their device and kiss them back.

The device is available in several colors with the same unisex lips. It has received mixed reviews, with some users finding it intriguing and others finding it offensive.

Some commentators on social media site Weibo also expressed concern that the device could be used for online sexual content, which is highly regulated in China.

Zhao said his company complies with regulations, but “there is little we can do about how people use their devices.”

MUA is not the first remote kissing device. A researcher at the University of Electro-Communications in Tokyo he invented a “kiss transmitter” in 2011, and the Imagineering Institute in Malaysia he created a similar gadget called “Kissinger” in 2016.

($1 = 6.8866 Chinese Yuan)

Reported by Shanghai Newsroom.Edited by Christopher Cushing

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/asia/chinese-firm-invents-lockdown-inspired-kissing-machine-remote-lovers-2023-03-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related