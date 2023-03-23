



Secure payments using passkeys now available for PayPal on Google Android devices

PayPal helps you shop and pay with confidence knowing that your privacy, money, and purchases are protected every step of the way. We recently took another step towards enabling customers to access their accounts and pay securely by introducing Passkeys to Apple iOS as a new easy and secure login method for eligible PayPal customers. stepped out. Today, starting with Android Mobile Web1, we are expanding passkeys to eligible customers on Google Android devices.

Now rolling out to customers and becoming more widely available over the next year, users of Android mobile devices in the United States running the Android 9 or higher operating system will be able to use the Chrome browser to access their PayPal Personal Accounts. You can now create passkeys. When PayPal users create a passkey, they don’t have to remember or enter a password to log in, making checkout easier.

Your password will still be saved with PayPal. With the option to create a passkey, Android users can take the next step towards a passwordless future today.

What is a passkey?

Passkey is a new industry standard created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium that replaces passwords with cryptographic key pairs and uses digital credentials such as fingerprints, facial recognition, and biometric sensors such as PINs or patterns. is designed to Passkey gives you a simple and secure way to log into PayPal, based on technology that helps protect against phishing.

PayPal, a founding member of the FIDO Alliance, was one of the first financial services companies to make passkey authentication available to its users. This leading-edge security standard ends up being one of the biggest security problems on the web where passkeys are the weakness of password authentication because they are highly resistant to phishing, credential stuffing, and other remote attacks. This is important because it deals with

How to create a PayPal passkey on Android

The process of creating and using passkeys with PayPal is quick and easy on devices running Android 9 and above.

Sign in to PayPal using your existing credentials, such as your username and password, in the Chrome browser on your Android 9+ device. You may see an option to “Create a passkey” with information about passkeys1. You’ll be asked to authenticate in the same way you normally unlock your device, and a passkey will be created automatically. Once created, you will be taken to the PayPal home screen.The next time you log in, you can start using your passkey on PayPal platforms where passkeys are enabled

For more information on passkeys with PayPal, click here.

1Passkeys is currently only available for PayPal Personal accounts on select platforms and operating systems. For more information, please visit our Help Center page.

