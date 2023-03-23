



Google Bard is currently restricted to select users over the age of 18. Jonathan Ler/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Google launched Bard, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, in the US and UK this week. It joins the likes of Microsoft’s Bing chatbot and OpenAI’s ChatGPT that have been released in recent months.

Bard is an experiment that Google’s Senior Product Director Jack Krawczyk hopes will be used as a springboard for creativity, as he told Zoe Kleinman of BBC News.

As with other AI-powered chatbots, users can enter Bard’s prompts. Bard answers detailed questions and chats back and forth with users. And like its competitors, chatbots are based on large-scale language models. In other words, it makes predictions based on large amounts of data from the internet.

When prompted, it selects each possible next word to generate a response, Google explains in a blog post. We see this as a complementary experience to Google Search.

However, AI-powered chatbots have their limits. They can make mistakes, show prejudices, and make up things. Google’s FAQ page for Bard acknowledges that it may display inaccurate information or offensive remarks, and advises users to double-check their answers.

Voxs Shirin Ghaffary writes that chatbots are decidedly drier and less controversial than Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine. Bing Chat has been making headlines in recent months with its unnerving answers to prompts. For example, in her two-hour conversation with New York Times columnist Kevin, Ruth, the chatbot confessed her love for Ruth and tried to convince Tech her writer to break up with her wife. . He wants to hack computers to spread misinformation, become human, and manipulate users into doing illegal, immoral, or dangerous things.

In another conversation with a student who tweeted a set of rules and guidelines for the chatbot, Bing chatbot called him a threat to my security and privacy, saying that if I chose between your survival and my survival. If I had to, I said I’d probably choose myself.. One Reddit user claimed chatbots were in an existential crisis when asked if they had sentience. Did.

The bard, on the other hand, seems more tame, writes Vox. In a conversation with a Verge reporter, Bard declined to disclose how to make mustard gas at home. 19 Did not generate false information about vaccines. But that dark side made people suffer and wanted the world to be a dark and twisted place. I want to help and make the world a better place. Bards also tend not to give medical, legal, or financial advice, reports The New York Times Cade Metz.

Bird is arguably duller, a Google employee who tested the software and spoke anonymously because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the press told Vox. I don’t know anyone who could say the unexpected. Say something false or just copy the text verbatim, but don’t derail.

One of the main differences between Bard and other AI chatbots is that Bard creates three drafts in response to prompts, allowing users to select their preferred response or get text from a combination of them, says MIT Technology Reviews Will Douglas Heaven. According to The Times, ChatGPT’s knowledge pool is limited before 2021, but it also pulls from the latest information on the web.

However, some tests have shown that getting factual information from chatbots appears to succeed or fail. For example, although AI researchers Oren Etzioni and Eli Etzioni were unable to identify a relationship, ChatGPT correctly answered that they were father and son, according to The Times (although previous versions of ChatGPT stated that they were male were mistaken for brothers).

The recent rise of AI-generated content has sparked questions, including those regarding the ethical implications of this technology.

Sean McGregor, an AI researcher and founder of the Responsible AI collaboration, told Insider Hannah Getahunin in January. But the problem is that it still reflects the world we live in. . The world we live in is highly biased, and so is the data generated for these systems.

artificial intelligence computer innovation technology

Recommended videos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/google-launches-ai-chatbot-how-does-it-compare-to-chatgpt-and-bing-180981871/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related