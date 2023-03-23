



I’ve already seen it a million times, but I can’t explain this story with Shutterstock photo number 297886754. This image (best known as the distracting boyfriend meme) is owned by photographer Antonio Guillem and is not licensed under Shutterstock.

What we can do is feed Guillems’ photos into the Midjourney AI image generator. This creates an endless amount of distracting boyfriends.

FTAV Montage by Midjourney

Is the above an infringement of copyright? Well, who knows. Creating derivative works from protected images seems intuitively wrong on two levels, but the technology is beyond the scope of the law, and artists are likely to take legal action. It also outperforms.

For Nasdaq-listed Shutterstock, this legal gray area is central to their business. The company licensed his stock image library to his OpenAI in 2021 (although the deal was announced in conjunction with a earnings warning last October). Earlier this year, Shutterstock added text-to-image generation to his website using a version of OpenAI’s Dall-E 2 tool.

Shutterstock CFO Jarrod Yahes stopped by the Redburn office this week to explain. He claims Shutterstock offers commercial indemnification to its customers, effectively guaranteeing them that his AI generation contains nothing fishy.

Redburn analyst Nick Delfas said:

The long-term threat is that AI technology will eliminate the need for stock photography entirely, stealing Shutterstocks’ customer base. So far, the demand for licensing Shutterstock content has accelerated as technology companies seek more data access and increase their content budgets as AI grows in commercial use. Training an AI model is not a finite process to maintain relevance. Machines require continuous access to large amounts of fresh data.

Additionally, we believe Shutterstock’s role as an aggregator of a wide variety of content with legal copyright protection is unlikely to be easily replaced. Customers value the legal safety of using Shutterstock over a platform that may incorporate images that are not properly licensed.

In the first 45 days after Dalle-2 was added to the website, more than 8 million AI-generated images were added to the Shutterstocks library, Redburn said. Humans upload about 50 million photos to Shutterstock per year, so at current execution speeds, every two traditional images of him add about three AI images.

Image libraries are also increasingly used for AI training rather than visual decoration. A large language model and neural network developer places high value on his third-party database of standardized, censored and sanitized content accompanied by detailed text descriptions. This means that some customers are paying multiples of the median contract value. Shutterstock’s average deal size has gone from $22,000 in 2020 to $310,000 in 2021 and $1.3 million in 2022.

Approximately four-fifths of the Shutterstocks AI contract value is reserved up front and the rest is recognized over the term of the contract (typically five years) as new photos are uploaded. AI trainers pay very little per image, but Shutterstock has a contributor fund that drives royalties up to an average rate, so for now, the arrangement is gross margin neutral.

Of course, photographers are still toiled. Not only does the robot’s competition cannibalize marketplace royalties, but his one-time reward payout offered by Shutterstock is split proportionally to the size of the library rather than sales. In effect, the value of a distracted boyfriend to bot her trainer becomes the same as a circumcised banana or a future woman injecting corn.

Model who likes Shutterstock. The company announced this week that it is partnering with Nvidia to develop an AI-powered 3D model generator, and is working with Meta and LG on a project involving AI-generated stock video and music.

In either case, the product is familiar and safe. Redburns Delfas writes:

Shutterstock serves as a connection point between many content contributors and many advertisers. The value it creates is in the volume of sales it drives, reflected in a high gross margin of 70%.

Marketers using this platform may not be aware of whether the source of content that meets their requirements is human-acquired or machine-generated.

Having an extensive content library with integrated AI-generated tools gives Shutterstocks customers a higher level of assurance that they will find the content they need. There appears to be little risk of churn from customers migrating to competing AI-only tools. Therefore, it is unlikely that an AI platform could replicate the customer traffic and sales volume provided by Shutterstock (or Getty Images).

Here are some contrasts.

What happens when OpenAI’s landmark deal with Meta expires? Will they renew on similar terms or will they renew at a much lower annual rate than we currently pay for drip feed renewals How much bargaining power does Shutterstock have left with the primary value of the library being sold up front?

Is the value of the library protected? As with generating AI content from AI content, paying creators a unit price can affect quality. On clean data, it could be somewhere between the horsemeat scandal and mad cow disease.

How Much Is a Commercial Indemnification Guarantee Actually Worth? Shutterstock is classified as an Internet Service Provider under the US Digital Millennium Copyright Act. A contributor to that marketplace is bound only by the Terms of Use form and her DCMA notice is required for removal requests. Given that Shutterstock effectively disclaims liability for the nature of the content it sells, is the ethical AI promise more than a placebo?

Historically, Shutterstock has generated more revenue from individual users (20%) and small businesses (30%) than from large businesses (19%). Should all of these customers be concerned about the still-unclear exposure to lawsuits for using generative AI? doesn’t know anything.

And meanwhile…

FTAV Montage by Midjouney

Further reading: Art and artificial intelligence collide in groundbreaking legal battle (FT) 30 AI-generated fantasies of what a bank might look like (FTAV)

