Going green in the field of soft robotics — ScienceDaily





Artificial muscles are a progressive technology that will one day allow robots to function like living organisms. Muscles like this are opening up new possibilities for how robots shape the world around us. From assistive wearable devices that can redefine the physical capabilities of the elderly, to Rescue His robot that can navigate through the rubble in search of missing people. However, just because artificial muscles can have a strong social impact during use does not mean that they must leave a strong environmental impact after use.

The topic of sustainability in soft robotics is currently being addressed by an international team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems (MPI-IS) in Stuttgart (Germany) and the Johannes Kepler University (JKU) in Linz (Austria) It has been. , and the University of Colorado (CU Boulder), Boulder (USA). Scientists have worked together to design fully biodegradable, high-performance artificial muscles based on gelatin, oil, and bioplastics. They demonstrate the potential of this technology by using this biodegradable technology to power robotic grippers. This can be especially useful in disposable deployments such as waste collection. These artificial muscles can be disposed of in municipal compost bins after use. Fully biodegrades within 6 months under monitored conditions.

“We believe there is an urgent need for sustainable materials in the accelerating field of soft robotics. Biodegradable parts are particularly sustainable for disposable applications such as medical operations, search and rescue missions, and manipulation of hazardous materials. We can offer a solution: instead, the robot of the future could become compost for future plant growth, given that it accumulates in landfills at the end of the product’s life,” said Robot of MPI-IS. says Ellen Lumley, a visiting scientist at CU Boulder who works in the materials department. Rumley is the co-first author of the paper, “Sustainable Soft Biodegradable Electro-Hydraulic Actuators for His Robot,” to be published in his Science Advances on March 22, 2023.

Specifically, a team of researchers built an electrically-driven artificial muscle called HASEL. Essentially, HASEL is an oil-filled plastic bag partially covered with a pair of electrical conductors called electrodes. When a high voltage is applied to the electrode pair, an opposite charge builds up on them, creating a force between them and pushing the oil into the electrode-free areas of the pouch. This movement of oil causes the sac to contract like a real muscle. A key requirement for HASEL to deform is that the materials that make up the plastic pouch and oil are electrical insulators that can withstand the high electrical stress generated by the charged electrodes.

One of the challenges of this project was to develop electrodes that are conductive, soft and fully biodegradable. Researchers at Johannes Kepler University created a recipe based on a mixture of gelatin and salt, a biopolymer that can be cast directly into HASEL actuators. “It was critical to create electrodes suitable for these high-performance applications, but with readily available components and accessible manufacturing strategies. It acts as a building block because it can be easily integrated into systems, said David Preninger, co-first author of the project and a scientist in JKU’s Soft Matter Physics Division.

The next step was finding a suitable biodegradable plastic. Engineers of this type of material are primarily interested in properties such as degradation rate and mechanical strength rather than electrical insulation. Requirements for HASEL operating at thousands of volts. Nevertheless, some bioplastics exhibited good material compatibility and sufficient electrical insulation with gelatin electrodes. His HASEL, made from one particular material combination, at thousands of volts he was even able to withstand 100,000 actuation cycles without any signs of electrical failure or degradation. These biodegradable artificial muscles compete electromechanically with non-biodegradable artificial muscles. Exciting results for promoting sustainability in artificial muscle technology.

“By demonstrating the superior performance of this new material system, we are providing an incentive for the robotics community to consider biodegradable materials as a viable material option for building robots,” continues Ellen Rumley. “We hope that the fact that we have achieved such impressive results with bioplastics will also motivate other materials scientists to create new materials with optimized electrical performance in mind.” I’m here.”

The team’s research project is an important step towards a paradigm shift in soft robotics, as green technologies are more prevalent than ever. Using biodegradable materials to build artificial muscles is just one step towards the future of sustainable robotics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/03/230322190902.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

