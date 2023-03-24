ChatGPT can now browse the internet: From booking tickets to shopping, here’s how ChatGPT can help





OpenAI’s ChatGPT opens up new horizons of possibilities. Launched in November 2022, AI-powered chatbots quickly became a sensation due to their ability to develop different content from natural language prompts. Since then, chatbots have evolved by leaps and bounds, with users coming up with new use cases every day.

Now it seems that ChatGPT is about to make its next leap. US-based AI powerhouse OpenAI has given viral chatbots the ability to browse the internet. On Thursday, the company announced his ChatGPT plugin. This gives the bot access to knowledge sources, including third-party databases and his web.

The plugin is currently available in alpha for ChatGPT users and developers on the waiting list. For now, OpenAI says it will offer access to a small number of developers and subscribers with its premium ChatGPT Plus plan, and later roll out large-scale API access. The company says it will also roll out the ability for developers to create their own plugins for his ChatGPT.

Starting today with ChatGPT Plus subscribers, we were gradually starting to enable existing plugins from our early contributors for ChatGPT users. Also, developers have started rolling out the ability to create their own plugins for his ChatGPT, OpenAI said on its official blog.

The web browsing plugin seems to be the most interesting and practical of the set of plugins the company has launched. This plugin basically means that ChatGPT will be able to pull data from all over the web and answer prompts from users. The plugin uses the Bing Search API to fetch content, display links to websites that ChatGPT visits to create responses, and also cite sources.

With a web browsing plugin, ChatGPT will show users their searches in real time. For example, if your query is about comparing the acclaimed Oscar winners of the last two years, ChatGPT will refer to the best sources to compile the answers. Responses are essentially summaries of content drawn from the best sources. The bot also provides citations for factual information.

Browsing the Internet with ChatGPT: What does it mean?

In addition to web browsing plugins, OpenAI is also working on a host of plugins for ChatGPT that allow users to book restaurants, book travel, buy groceries and solve complex math problems. seems to be This is all made possible thanks to early collaborator plugins such as FiscalNote, Instacart, Klarna, Milo, Kayak, OpenTable, Shopify, Slack, and Zapier who have joined OpenAI.

Restaurant Reservations: The OpenTable plugin allows users to browse restaurants available for reservations on ChatGPT and find the best restaurants for their users.

Go shopping: The Instacart plugin allows users to place orders from local stores using an AI chatbot.

Increased productivity: Slack and Zapier let users connect applications like Google Sheets, Gmail, and Trello.

Code Interpreter: This is an plugin that uses Python and can handle uploads and downloads. It also helps in solving quantitative and qualitative mathematical problems. It can convert file formats and is useful for data analysis and visualization.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the company has worked on internet-accessible chatbots. In 2021, OpenAI worked on a chatbot called WebGPT, which he reportedly cited information from unreliable sources.

Incidentally, Meta Inc. was also experimenting with the now-discontinued BlenderBot 3.0, which was also shelved due to incorrect responses. However, with his web-enabled ChatGPT, OpenAI claims to have implemented all the necessary safeguards to prevent bots from indulging in unwanted behavior.

