TikTok CEO Hearings: 5 Takeaways from Shou Chew’s First Appearance in Congress





New York CNN —

TikTok CEO Shou Chew expressed deep skepticism about his company’s attempts to protect U.S. user data and ease concerns about its relationship with China when he first appeared in Congress on Thursday. It was severely criticized by MPs.

It was a rare opportunity for the public to hear from Chu, who offers few interviews. Yet his company’s app is America’s most popular, with over 150 million active users. .

Here are the biggest takeaways from Thursday’s hearing:

The hearing, which lasted more than five hours, was combative from beginning to end with a call from a lawmaker calling for the app to be banned in the US. It vividly demonstrated the bipartisan pressure to crack down on the popular short-form video app and the company’s struggle to improve relations with Washington.

Washington Republican Rep. Kathy McMorris Rogers, chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, told Shaw at a hearing Thursday:

Chew used the testimony to emphasize TikTok’s independence from China and its ties to the United States. TikTok itself is not available in mainland China, is headquartered in Los Angeles and Singapore, and today has his 7,000 employees in the United States, he said in his opening remarks.

Still, Chew said he hears significant concerns about the potential for unwanted foreign access to U.S. data and the potential for manipulation of TikTok’s U.S. ecosystem. Our approach never ignores or trivializes these concerns. We dealt with them in action.

TikTok does not operate in China. However, the Chinese government has a great deal of influence over the companies under its jurisdiction, so ByteDance, and thus indirectly his TikTok, will likely cooperate in a wide range of security activities, including the transfer of his TikTok data. There is a theory that it may be forced to

Many of Chews’ attempts to emphasize that his company is not part of the Chinese government seem to have fallen on deaf ears. Many members of Congress interrupted the chief executive’s testimony to say they simply did not believe him.

For those Americans watching today, listen to this: TikTok is a weapon by the Chinese Communist Party to spy on you, manipulate what you see, and exploit it for future generations.McMorris Congressman Rodgers.

In an exchange with California Democratic Rep. Anna Yishu, Chu spoke of TikTos’ continued efforts to protect U.S. user data and said he saw no evidence that the Chinese government had access to that data. Stated. they never asked us. we don’t provide that.

I know it’s really stupid, but Eshoo fought back.

I looked and found no evidence that this had happened Chew replied. It is overseen by U.S. officials.

I can’t believe TikTok you said or did anything to convince us, Eshoo said.

When legislators doubled down on questions about TikTok’s data collection practices, Chu also emphasized that the data TikTok collects is frequently collected by many other companies in the industry.

Chew said it is committed to being very transparent with its users about what it collects. I don’t think we collect more than most players in the industry.

Independent researchers support Chews’ claims. In 2020, The Washington Post worked with privacy researchers to look inside TikTok and concluded that the app doesn’t appear to collect more data than the mainstream social network in general. I was. The following year, his Pellaeon Lin, a Taiwan-based researcher at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, conducted another technical analysis that reached similar conclusions.

Still, even if TikTok collects roughly the same amount of information as Facebook and Twitter, it still collects a significant amount of information, such as the videos you watch, the comments you write, the private messages you send, and whether you agree to allow this level. Data is collected. Access your exact location and contact list. (Chu said on Thursday that the current version of his TikTok does not collect his accurate GPS information from US users.)

While national security was expected to be the main focus of the hearings, several lawmakers also highlighted concerns about the impact of TikTos on children.

For example, a senior member of the Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone Committee in New Jersey said Thursday: A study found that TikToks’ algorithm recommended videos to her teen that created or exacerbated emotional distress, including videos promoting suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders. got it. .

Ohio Republican Rep. Bob Latta accused TikTok of promoting a video about a so-called blackout or choking challenge to the feed of a 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl. video.

Republican Rep. Gus Vililakis (Florida) also said the lack of proper content moderation leaves children exposed to content that encourages self-harm.

Your technology is literally dead, Bilirakis told Chu.

Giving examples of harmful content being served to children, he said it’s unacceptable for you to claim that TikTok is great even after knowing all of these dangers.

TikTok has launched a number of features in recent months to provide additional protections for younger users, including defaulting to a 60-minute daily time limit for users under the age of 18. However, even that feature has been criticized by lawmakers as being too easy for teens to circumvent.

Rep. Tony Credenas, a Democrat from California, condemned what he saw as an indirect reaction to the Chews, comparing him to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

You were one of the few who brought this committee together, Crdenas told Chew. You remind me a lot of Mark Zuckerberg. When he came here, I said to the staff, And you are doing the same today. Many of your answers are a little vague. No yes or no.

Zuckerberg spent hours testifying before the same House committee in 2018 following the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. Both Chu and Zuckerberg lead major social media platforms, but Zuckerberg was already famous when she faced off with lawmakers in 2018. Chu, on the other hand, has been largely out of the spotlight since 2021 when he took the helm of TikTok.

In preparation for Thursday’s appearance, CNN learned that Chu spent several hours in prep sessions almost every day last week. A TikTok rep said he’s been working to hone and refine Chews’ presentation during these sessions. They played the role of legislators in a variety of questioning styles, interspersing Chu with practice questions and scenarios in preparation for hours of relentless interrogation.

But TikTok said Congress had no interest in hearing Chews’ response.

The show was ready to answer questions from Congress.

Perhaps following Rep. Kat Cammacs’ lengthy criticism of TikTok’s content moderation and links to China, no exchange has been summed up like the one we heard Thursday.

Can you answer, Mr. Chairman? After Kamak’s time was over, Chu asked McMorris Rogers.

McMorris Rogers thought of Chu for a moment.

No, I was going to move on, she said.

Outside of the hearing, federal officials appeared to step up their rhetoric about TikTok.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said TikTok should end somehow, but pointed out there are many ways to do it. At another House Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Brinken said he wasn’t sure if TikTok’s sale from its Chinese parent company would be enough.

A top U.S. diplomat said he believed the app was a threat to U.S. national security, but didn’t explicitly say it should be banned. People are caught up in the challenges it poses and are taking action to deal with it.

In a separate statement on Thursday, which did not specifically mention or name TikTok, the U.S. Treasury Department, the body that chairs the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS), said the pending transaction was He warned that he would not liquidate any trades unless he determined there were none. national security concerns.

Broadly speaking, some transactions not only provide foreigners and governments with access to mountains of sensitive personal data of U.S. persons, but also intellectual property, source code, or other potentially sensitive information. can pose data security risks, such as providing access to data, a State Department spokesperson said. CFIUS will, on a case-by-case basis, ensure protection of national security, including prevention of data misuse through espionage, tracking, and other means that threaten national security.

For more than two years, CFIUS and TikTok have been negotiating a deal that could address US security concerns and allow the app to continue operating in the US.

But in his testimony, Chu sought to allay long-standing concerns about the app, saying he hypothesized his concerns about the Chinese government’s access to TikTok’s user data.

I think many of the risks being pointed out are hypothetical and theoretical risks, says Chew. I haven’t seen any evidence. We look forward to discussions that can discuss the evidence and address the concerns raised.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/23/tech/tiktok-ceo-hearing/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

