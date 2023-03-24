March 23, 2023 – TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies before Congress





TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said during a hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, titled “TikTok: How Congress Protects America’s Data Privacy and Protects Children from Online Harm.” I testified at the meeting. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

After more than five hours of testimony, I’m pretty much back to where the hearings started. US lawmakers believe TikTok is an imminent threat to national security. TikTok did not make any new major commitments beyond what it has already promised to protect user data. And it seems very likely that a nationwide ban is still in place.

Few new facts came to light at the hearing, but lawmakers took every opportunity to accuse TikTok of actively spying on US users. Failure to manage content the way TikTok’s Chinese sister app Douyin does under China’s strict internet censorship regime. And being effectively a department of the Chinese government.

Referencing the company’s program to block US user data, Rep. Angie Craig said, “What you’re saying about Project Texas just doesn’t pass the smell test.” “My voters are concerned that TikTok and the Chinese Communist Party control their data and see our own vulnerability. but not enough to ensure that our privacy has not been compromised.”

TiKTok CEO Shou Chew has attempted to provide nuanced answers, sometimes correcting lawmakers about misconceptions about the company and its parent company, but those answers have often been interpreted as dodging malice.

In other words, it was a textbook congressional interrogation of tech CEOs.

In a statement after the hearing, TikTok’s CEO said, “We were ready to answer questions from Congress, but unfortunately the day was dominated by political grandstands, and we weren’t able to come up with a real solution already underway. I didn’t accept it,” he said.

If there was any progress on Thursday, it was the broad support lawmakers showed for a comprehensive bipartisan privacy proposal that would create America’s first federal privacy right, a dream of privacy advocates for years. It was reflected.

Such laws govern the handling of U.S. data by all companies in the U.S., including not just TikTok, but other social media companies, data brokers, and more. Many members of the panel said a comprehensive federal privacy law is the only way to ensure the long-term security of Americans’ personal information.

