Legislators seem unconvinced by TikTok chief’s testimony





Emphasizing that viral video apps have become a central battlefield as the United States and China battle for political, technological and economic supremacy, lawmakers said in a nearly five-hour hearing on Thursday that the platform and China accused the TikToks chief executive of a relationship with

Shou Chew, CEO of TikTok, which is owned by Chinese internet giant ByteDance, was asked about the app’s relationship with its parent company and China’s potential influence over the platform. Republican and Democratic lawmakers repeatedly asked Mr. Chu whether TikTok was spying on Americans on behalf of the Chinese government.

The hearing was a rare demonstration of bipartisan unity in a tougher tone than previous congressional hearings for American executives at social media companies, but was complicated by the intervention of Chinese officials. . Hours before Chu testified, China’s Ministry of Commerce said TikTok had demanded a sale, amid public accusations against the Biden administration threatening a possible U.S. ban on the app.

That put Chew, 40, in a tough spot as he struggled to position TikTok as an independent company immune to China. ByteDance is not owned or controlled by the Chinese government, he said at one point.

A look at today’s TikTok hearing

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers: Your platform should be banned.

Reuters

TikTok CEO Shou Chew is committed to protecting teens.

Reuters

Michelle Nasca (right) filed a lawsuit against TikTok and ByteDance Inc. over her son’s death.

Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times

Rep. Jon Sarbanes opposes TikTok’s protection of teens.

Reuters

Rep. Buddy Carter interrogating Mr. Chu.

Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times

Rep. Kat Cammack playing a TikTok video allegedly threatening the chairman of the committee.

Threatening videos will be removed from TikTok during the hearing break.

Chu declined to say how much of TikTok’s revenue goes to Beijing.

Reuters

Mr. Chew moves historical user data on TikTok to US servers.

Reuters

Members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee listen to Mr. Chu’s comments.

Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times

Mr. Chu answers questions about China’s treatment of Uyghurs.

The hearings and China’s statement have cemented how TikTok has become the focal point of geopolitical tensions between the United States and China. As suspicions grow, they are campaigning to strengthen their own country’s technology sector, obstructing trade with each other’s countries.

With the US and China at odds over TikTok sales, there are essentially two paths for the app in the US. The Biden administration could ban the app, which could lead to difficult court challenges. Alternatively, stalled negotiations may be revisited for technical fixes for data security concerns.

But even as the White House weighs those options, the impressive bipartisan unity at Thursday’s hearings was a boon to President Biden, who takes a tough stance on China. has been forcibly rejected by Republicans, except for his tough stance on China on issues such as trade, technological superiority and the war in Ukraine.

Lindsey Gorman, head of technology and geopolitics at the German Marshall Fund and former technical adviser to the Biden administration, said TikTok’s future in the US is definitely darker and more uncertain than it was yesterday. said. TikTok’s push to address these national security concerns isn’t just one side of the aisle, but this is now coming from all sides.

In order to continue operating in the United States without changing its Chinese ownership, TikTok had proposed, among other measures, how to protect its users in the United States by securing a wall of data. But no security deal has been reached, and US intelligence officials have warned that the app could be a weapon of the Chinese government to spy on Americans and spread propaganda.

The dangers have increased in recent weeks as the Biden administration pushes to sell TikTok from its Chinese owners or face a possible ban in the mainland United States. But Thursday’s comments on China’s sale narrow what the White House could potentially do to contain the app without escalating tensions, leading to a tough exchange of views at the hearing with Mr. Chu.

Foreign-owned company chief executives rarely testify before Congress, the last time being in 2010 when the president of Toyota attended to discuss a recall of millions of cars.

Over the past few years, Republican and Democratic lawmakers have pushed several bills aimed at banning government exports to Chinese telecommunications companies and restricting TikTok and other technologies tied to hostile foreign governments. increasingly united over growing hostility toward Chinese companies in the United States. .

At the hearing, more than 50 lawmakers expressed deep skepticism about Mr. Chu’s defense. They portrayed TikTok as a danger to national security, accused it of invading people’s privacy, harming the mental health of teenagers and leading to the deaths of some young people. Texas Republican Rep. August Pflueger told Mr. Chu that the chief executive had prompted a political unity not seen in three or four years.

I don’t think TikTok will embrace American values, said Washington Republican Kathy McMorris Rogers, chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, who held the hearing. We have repeatedly chosen the path to more oversight, more operation. Your platform should be banned.

In a statement, a TikTok spokesperson said the hearing was dominated by political grandstands.

Chu tried to keep TikTok away from China. He emphasized that he was born in Singapore and lives in Singapore with his Virginia-born wife and two children. Early on, he emphasized that he attended business school in the United States.

However, he did report directly to ByteDances CEO Liang Rubo, and confirmed that some TikTok employees participate in ByteDances’ stock option incentive plan.

Chu argued that the TikTok ban would be a strike against freedom of expression. The app serves many small businesses and creators, and in the US he has 150 million users and his 7,000 employees.

He also reiterated efforts to protect Americans’ data. The company came up with Project Texas, a plan to store American users’ data on domestic servers operated by Texas-based software giant Oracle. He argued that the data security program rejected by the Biden administration is the best way to protect consumers.

In short, U.S. data is stored on U.S. soil by U.S. companies overseen by Americans, Chu said.

Lawmakers remained skeptical. Some cited China’s declaration against the sale of TikToks, which they said was evidence of the state’s influence over the company. In December, ByteDance said that a China-based employee obtained sensitive data from US TikTok users, including reporters, and who gave inside information to journalists. I tried to find out what was leaking.

New Jersey Democrat Frank Pallone doesn’t believe the benefits of TikTok outweigh the risks TikTok poses to Americans in its current form. The communist-based Chinese ownership of TikToks Beijing combined with its popularity exacerbates the danger to our country and our privacy.

Concerns about TikTok have increased under the Trump administration. In 2020, President Donald J. Trump tried, unsuccessfully, to ban TikTok from the Apple and Google app stores unless it sold to American buyers. A deal to sell shares in the app to Oracle and Walmart never went through.

After the Biden administration took office, the initial focus was on negotiating security agreements to allow TikTok to continue operating in the United States. That changed in recent weeks with the White House demanding that the Chinese owner of his TikTok sell the app. The administration also backed a new bill backed by Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia and Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota to strengthen its powers to ban TikTok.

Chu, who was named TikTok’s chief executive in May 2021, has embarked on an attractive offensive in recent months, meeting with lawmakers, think-tank leaders and journalists in Washington. This week, he tried to garner support by posting a video on his official TikToks account, warning users that politicians could take his TikTok away from all his 150 million people.

TikTok has gained support from free speech advocates who have warned against banning the app.

Banning or restricting access to social media is a hallmark of authoritarian regimes, and the U.S. government needs to be very careful in granting such powers, says Columbia University’s Knightfirst Correction Institute. Executive Director Jameel Jafar said in a statement.

Lawmakers also raised concerns about TikTok and young Americans at the hearing.The app is used by 67% of US teens, according to the Pew Research Center. TikTok has faced criticism for being so addictive that its algorithm can bombard her teens with videos that put her in dangerous or deadly situations.

TikTok could be designed to do the least harm to children, but the decision was made to actively poison children in the name of profit, says a Florida Democrat. Rep. Cathy Castor said at the hearing.

Chu said TikTok is working to limit repetitive videos on topics such as extreme exercise, and the app’s guidelines do not allow content that encourages self-harm or eating disorders. He also pointed out a new parent-controlled 60 minute usage time limit for him (for users under 12) and a prompt after his 60 minutes for ages 13 to 17. bottom.

Lawmakers were not relieved. Delaware Rep. Lisa Brandt Rochester, a Democrat, said Chews’ testimony reinforced concerns about the company’s relationship with China, data privacy violations, and the app’s treatment of children.

I think that really sums up why you see so much bipartisan consensus and concern about your company, she said. And I don’t think it will go away any time soon.

Chang Che contributed to the report.

