A semi-comprehensive search for mechanisms of spatial working memory





Watts, DJ Should the social sciences be more solution-oriented? Nutt. ham. behavior. 1, 0015 (2017).

LeCun, Y., Bengio, Y. & Hinton, G. Deep Learning. Nature 521, 436444 (2015).

Schmidhuber, J. Deep Learning in Neural Networks: An Overview. neural network. 61, 85117 (2015).

Dwyer, DB, Falkai, P. & Koutsouleris, N. Machine learning approaches for clinical psychology and psychiatry. Anne. Rev. Clin. Psychol. 14, 91118 (2018).

Goldstone, RL & Lupyan, G. Discovering psychological principles by mining naturally occurring datasets. Up. Cogun. Science. 8, 548568 (2016).

Peterson, JC, Abbott, JT & Griffiths, TL Evaluate (and improve) the correspondence between deep neural networks and human representations. Cogun. Science. 42, 26482669 (2018).

Glaser, JI, Benjamin, AS, Farhoodi, R. & Kording, KP The role of supervised machine learning in systems neuroscience. program. neurobiology. 175, 126137 (2019).

Awad, E. et al. Moral machine experiment. Nature 563, 5964 (2018).

Peterson, JC, Bourgin, DD, Agrawal, M., Reichman, D. & Griffiths, TL Discover theories of human decision-making using large-scale experiments and machine learning. Science 372, 12091214 (2021).

Agrawal, M., Peterson, JC & Griffiths, TL Scaling up psychology with scientific regret minimization. Proceedings National Academy. Science. US 117, 88258835 (2020).

Pashler, H. Familiarity and visual change detection. Perceive. psychophysics. 44, 369378 (1988).

Wheeler, ME & Treisman, AM Linking short-term visual memory. J. Exp. Psychol. Gen. 131, 4864 (2002).

Xu, YD Limitations of object-based feature encoding in short-term visual memory. J. Exp. Psychol. ham. Perceive. execution. 28, 458468 (2002).

Olson, IR & Jiang, YH Visual short-term memory object base? Rejecting the strong object hypothesis. Perceive. psychophysics. 64, 10551067 (2002).

Alvarez, GA & Cavanagh, P. The capacity of visual short-term memory is set by both the load of visual information and the number of objects. Psychol. Science. 15, 106111 (2004).

Zhang, WW & Luck, SJ Discrete Fixed Resolution Representations in Visual Working Memory. Nature 453, 233235 (2008).

Bays, PM & Husain, M. Dynamic shifting of limited working memory resources in human vision. Science 321, 851854 (2008).

Huang, L. Units of Visual Working Memory: Boolean Maps Provide Better Descriptions Than Objects. J. Exp. Psychol. Gen. 149, 130 (2020).

Brady, TF & Alvarez, GA Context effects in visual working memory reveal hierarchically structured memory representations. J. Vis. 15, 6 (2015).

Brady, TF & Tenenbaum, JB Probabilistic models of visual working memory: Incorporating higher-order regularity into estimates of working memory capacity. Psychol. Rev. 120, 85 (2013).

Orhan, AE & Jacobs, RA Probabilistic clustering theory for the organization of short-term visual memory. Psychol. Rev. 120, 297 (2013).

Bae, G.-Y., Olkkonen, M., Allred, SR & Flombaum, JI Why some colors are more memorable than others: a model combining categories and details of color working memory. Exp. Psychol. Gen. 144, 744 (2015).

Brady, TF & Alvarez, GA Hierarchical Encoding of Visual Working Memory: Ensemble Statistically Biased Memory for Individual Items. Psychol. Science. 22, 384392 (2011).

Langlois, TA, Jacoby, N., Suchow, JW & Griffiths, TL Proceedings National Academy. Science. US 118, e2012938118 (2021).

Langlois, T. et al. Passive attention in artificial neural networks predicts human visual selectivity. Advantage Neural Information Process. System 34, 2709427106 (2021).

Google Scholar

Rudin, C. Stop describing black-box machine learning models for high-stakes decisions and use interpretable models instead. nut. Mach. intelligence. 1, 206215 (2019).

Huttenlocher, J., Hedges, LV & Duncan, S. Categories and details: prototype effects in spatial location estimation. Psychol. Rev. 98, 352 (1991).

Mller, NG, Mollenhauer, M., Rsler, A. & Kleinschmidt, A. The attention field has a Mexican hat distribution. Vis. Resolution 45, 11291137 (2005).

Nemes, VA, Whitaker, D., Heron, J. & McKeefry, DJ Multiple spatial frequency channels in human visual perceptual memory. Vis. Res 51, 23312339 (2011).

Csath, ., van der Vloed, G. & van der Helm, PA Blobs strengthen repetition but weaken symmetry. Vis. Resolution 43, 9931007 (2003).

Treder, MS & van der Helm, PA Symmetry and repetition in monocular vision: a microgenetic analysis. Vis. Resolution 47, 29562967 (2007).

Sternberg, S. Discovery of process steps: an extension of the Donders method. Acta Cycol. 30, 276315 (1969).

Huang, L. Color is less efficient than direction for change detection, but more efficient for visual search. Psychol. Science. 26, 646652 (2015).

Huang, L. FVS 2.0: A Unified Framework for Understanding the Factors of Visual Attentional Processing. Psychol. Rev. 129, 696 (2022).

Huang, L. & Pashler, H. Boolean map theory of visual attention. Psychol. Rev. 114, 599631 (2007).

Jolly, E. & Chang, LJ The Flatland Fallacy: Beyond Low-Dimensional Thinking. Up. Cogun. Science. 11, 433454 (2019).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-023-01559-z The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related