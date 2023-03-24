Twitter’s Blue Checkmark Was Always Shameless





Years ago, when I picked my teenage daughter up from the outdoor mall, I found myself surrounded by her friends. You were confirmed, said one of them, gushing. At first I thought it was a new slang term for young people to describe being cool or not cool. But sadly, she was referring to Twitter, which had a blue check on the service. such verification.

My kid’s friends would be impressed that real-life celebrities were verified, such as Kim Kardashian and the fictional mascot of the Wendy’s Burger chain.Email address @theatlantic.com I had a , so I was authenticated. Like reality TV, in social media, achievement is less important than occupying the subject position of an achiever. The Verified badge is his second cue.

After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $40 billion last year, he effectively obliterated that signal by selling badges as part of his new Elon Feelty subscription, Twitter Blue. rice field. In this new system, the badge does not mean that the user is a recent college graduate with a fast food restaurant account, or has an @theatlantic.com email address, but rather that the user has 8 It showed that you spent dollars. In Twitter’s words, if the account holder indicated it was worthy of attention, the previous badge or the actual badge. Now they were served a malicious codicil: This is a legacy authenticated account. It may or may not be worth it. But the old-fashioned blue checks persisted and coexisted slightly with purchased checks.

Maybe soon. Yesterday evening, @verified, a Twitter Verified account, announced that the company will be scaling back its legacy program on his April 1st, banishing celebrities like myself from the ranks they’ve reached, and displacing us. Happy to announce that it will be replaced by an individual. To pay Elon Musk a privilege.

Reactions to this announcement have included the predictable wailing and too online Pearlclutch: scammers proliferate! They will. Enterprising culture jammer created his Eli Lilly fake account and multinational pharmaceutical company gave away free insulin when Twitter first launched its plan to prove loyalty in November I posted when I started. The hoax dropped the company’s stock by about 4% and may have influenced the decision to lower the actual price of insulin to $35 per month. What if such spoofing became easier? Maybe something bad.

Life online is not safe, so filing a lawsuit about your online life safety is a daunting task. We should know this by now. Scary things happen on the internet. Disinformation rules because content disguised as information spreads very easily. There are very few consequences from using the internet for lies and abuse. Much of the abuse is sexist or racist or both or worse. All this is true. Please don’t tweet from your Twitter account that I didn’t realize this truth.

But verified accounts weren’t innocent either. Celebrities, politicians and burger restaurants were verified for being public figures. Media professionals, game developers, DJs, thirst-quenching models, and other celebrities were verified because they are Internet celebrities. Some people, including journalists like myself, had legitimate concerns about securing our identities. As is), other truths orbited its orbit.

The main of these are: Verification has created two classes of online personages that are probably worth noting: people and rattles. As my daughter’s friend instinctively has, validation has replaced badges that simply symbolize achievement, credibility, and other characteristics that previously formed the foundation of notability. You could call the kind of notability Internet fame, but imagine if real-life celebrities needed badges to be recognized as such. It’s famous not because it flashed the , but because it’s famous.

Validation was then merged with Twitter’s megascale amplification to popularize the simulation of fame. More than social networks, it has given journalists, writers and media personalities the opportunity to build a personal following while being paid as an employee. Outlets deemed sufficiently effective had semi-automated processes for validating all writers (Atlantic, New York Times, and, as far as I know, also applied to Garden and Gun). . There’s no denying that validation helped prevent some duplication and its consequences. But it’s also undeniable that verification has inflated the vanity of many of us verified.

Hooks for using this validation have long been built into services. When I see my followers on Twitter, the software gives me another interface that shows all my verified followers. The full list is made up of random people like you and my wife, but the Verified tab shows more important citizens like video producers, podcast hosts, speakers, authors, and groomers. . (To be honest, I don’t even know if hoi polloi’s twitter user has access to this tab, or if it’s only blue checks like me, that it’s really worth it.)

Perhaps being extant and semi-popular is reason enough to earn the extant and semi-popular badge. But we should all have been more careful about our blue checkered vanity. But getting it for free and pretending it meant something was just as shameful and embarrassing.

