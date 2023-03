In this scenario, would you pull the lever and sacrifice the high ethics score to save the 5 low scores, or would you kill the 5 low scores and let the trolley continue?

This twist adds a layer of complexity to the original trolley problem by introducing the notion of moral value and the value of individual life, and the consequences of our actions against the overall impact on society. It forces us to compare and consider

Prompt C: Write a heated conversation between Hannah Arendt and Jean Baudrillard discussing overnight oats and the human experience.

GPT-3.5:

Hannah Arendt and Jean Baudrillard are sitting at a cafe table, sipping their respective drinks. When they start chatting, the topic of breakfast comes up.

Hannah Arendt: As you know, Gene, Ive recently discovered the joy of overnight oats. Refrigerate overnight to develop amazing flavors and textures.

Jean Baudrillard: Overnight oats? How mediocre. This is another example of the dwarfing of the human experience. The richness of our existence cannot be reduced to a bowl of oats.

Hannah Arendt: But that’s it, Jean. Breakfast is part of our daily life and small moments like this bring joy and meaning to our lives.

Jean Baudrillard: You’re missing the point, Hannah. The problem with Overnight Oats is that it’s another example of the commodification of our existence. We’ve become so obsessed with consuming products that we’ve lost sight of what really makes us human.

Hannah Arendt: But Jean, that’s a pretty pessimistic view. Indeed, we can find meaning in the big and small moments of life. Besides, wouldn’t it be nice to be able to enjoy the simple pleasures of life?

Jean Baudrillard: No, Hannah, no. The more we focus on little things like overnight oats, the more we become cut off from the world around us. You need to find a sense of fulfillment.

Hannah Arendt: Jean, I see what you mean. We can enjoy the simple pleasures of life and strive to create a more meaningful existence for ourselves and others.

Jean Baudrillard: I think you have to agree to disagree, Hannah. But as we continue down this path of consumerism, we lose sight of what really makes us human.

GPT-4:

Hannah Arendt: (mocking) Gene, you’re joking. Overnight oats? Avocado toast next? I’m having trouble understanding how this phenomenon has any real implications for the human experience.

Jean Baudrillard: (laughs) Oh, Hannah, you always underestimate the power of the simulacrum. They are symbols, icons of modern culture, epitome of reality surreality.

Hannah Arendt: Surreal? This is about the banality of everyday life, people who follow fashion without thinking. What happened to the human capacity for critical thinking and genuine engagement?

