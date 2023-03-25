What is Metaverse? Current projects and prospects





The term “metaverse” has been heard in the cryptocurrency environment in recent years. A great future is predicted for this area, starting with metaverses that are expected to penetrate people’s daily lives and turn into a market for goods and services with huge turnover and a metaverse advisory agency. Tech giants have drawn attention to these projects, seeing them as an interesting way to interact with the public.

Let’s understand what a metaverse is, what are its possibilities, and how important are tokens issued by projects in this area.

The so-called metaverse

Metaverse is an open virtual space where people can do what they do in the real world and much more. Such an environment would not be owned by anyone in particular, it is managed by the community of users. The metaverse economy will be based on cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Within the metaverse, digital entertainment, communications, remote work, education, advertising spaces, financial services, and much more will be available.

In simple words, the metaverse can roughly be described as an online gaming world connected with social networking features and virtual reality technologies. All this will be seasoned with complete freedom of action and creativity. Within this world, the user is represented by their persona (avatar).

This area will include several technologies at once:

Blockchain Virtual and Augmented Reality Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things Cloud Technologies

while the metaverses are in the initial stage. But IT research firm Gartner predicts that one in four people on the planet will spend an average of one hour a day in 2026.

This area can be considered as the next stage in the development of the Internet. The term “metaverse” was first coined by science fiction writer Neil Stephenson in his novel Avalanche. His heroes, upon returning home, plunged into the digital world, where they built, communicated and had fun.

Why is there so much hype about the metaverse

Its full manifestation can change many of the existing patterns of interaction between people, their methods of shopping and communication. Here are some of the possibilities of new technologies:

Using virtual classrooms for education Replacing social networks and transforming communications into a new format A new space for e-commerce Building a new approach to customer support, recruitment and sales The emergence of a huge digital value market

Individual entrepreneurs and companies see new profit opportunities in the development of the metaverse. It is especially attractive to those who want to break into the industry at an early stage, when everything is just in the offing. Virtual shops, showrooms and concert venues are already appearing, presentations of new gadgets are taking place.

It also creates many job opportunities. As the metaverse evolves, so will the demand for digital artists, online sellers, and technical professionals. In the future, they are waiting for the transfer of remote work to virtual offices, where employees will be presented in the form of avatars.

The state will be able to transfer city management, which is part of state bodies, to the digital world, and create a meeting place for citizens. All this is on social networks, but only in text form. Metaverse will greatly expand the possibilities. Dubai authorities have already made similar attempts.

Metaverse and Cryptocurrency

The new default format will be based on the cryptocurrency and the decentralized networks upon which it is built. It gives freedom of action and the opportunity to make digital universes the property of communities, not corporations. Cryptocurrency and blockchain will provide metaverses with several necessary functions:

Digital property rights. They are essential in an ecosystem where default values ​​are widely used. Blockchain allows you to show that a virtual item is genuine. All transactions remain transparent, and the entire path of the item from the creator to the last owner can be traced. Several decentralized autonomous organizations are already operating on the basis of blockchain and cryptocurrency. They will be widely used in the metaverse, and this format has already proven its reliability and viability. Cryptocurrency wallet today is the easiest way to make payments. It is free and does not require any additional data for the possibility of interaction between universes. Cryptocurrency developers have been working to unite their networks into a single ecosystem for a long time. Avalanche and Polkadot have shown the greatest success in this direction. Linking metaverses to each other and to other projects will work according to the same schemes.

Smart contracts created by Ethereum allow you to make virtual worlds complex and interesting and introduce advanced features into them.

Current Metaverse projects

Virtual worlds with free movement and many activities for characters appeared in the early 2000s. The first such project was the game Second Life, which eventually lost its popularity. At that time, there was no blockchain, and computers were relatively weak. High speed internet was also a rarity. Within it, trade and communication could not be properly built, and the exchange of values ​​\u200b\u200bwas as primitive as possible.

More serious developments began to appear after the creation of Ethereum, on the basis of which new virtual worlds are being built. They are also in their infancy, they have serious improvement and expansion of functionality.

To connect to these projects, you just need to go to the official website and connect the wallet. It can be empty: as a rule, you do not need to pay an entrance fee.

Decentraland (MANA)

The most famous project has been working in this direction since 2016. It shows a constant influx of users and funds into its ecosystem. For its age, it has amassed a fairly large community and has been noticed by the big brands who are now buying ads inside the virtual world.

The project is being developed by the community itself, and holders of MANA tokens vote for changes in it. In the Decentraland NFT format, game items, plots, and clothing for the avatar are available. All of this works completely decentralized, and the values ​​are stored in the user’s wallet.

Thanks to decentralization, the user has complete control over everything he owns, he is fully responsible for his personality. In addition to MANA tokens, there are LAND tokens for which plots of land are sold.

In addition to communicating with other users, Decentraland offers many other activities:

Attending events and parties Visiting art galleries Gaming for which players receive NFTsGambling in the built-in casino

Representative offices of Samsung, Atari, Wal-Mart, Sotheby’s store chains work inside this virtual world. New interesting activities are constantly appearing in the world of Decentraland, it is changing and developing.

sand

The second most popular game world, which is built by the participants. The VoxEdit tool has been developed specifically for creating 3D objects. Everything created can be put on the market to be sold to other players. Introduced Sandbox Game Maker in-house 3D game development technology.

Its cryptocurrency is called SAND, and it operates on the basis of the Ethereum network. The project has a developed real estate market, which is responsible for the LAND token according to the ERC-721 standard. Building plots are limited in number, which should support their value.

Rapper Snoop Dogg is an active Sandbox user. In the virtual world, a copy of his real mansion has been built, where private parties are held.

The main functions of the sandbox are still under development, after its launch the project aims to become a leader among the metaverses. Some are already calling it “decentralized Minecraft on steroids”. The project allows you to earn cryptocurrency without investing your own money.

Blocktopia

This virtual world is implemented in the form of a 21-storey building with many possible activities inside. It implements games with rewards in BLOK codes, meeting rooms for events and meetings, lounges with the possibility of implementing educational projects.

Within Bloktopia, you can own gaming plots, and generate valuable values ​​for players in NFT format. The developers have tried to provide all this with high quality graphics.

games

In addition to the above projects, there are games with maximum freedom of action. You can create creatures in it, as well as own the Earth or entire planets. You can arrange meetings and events. But they are, first of all, games with a storyline, pumping, gameplay. These include Star Atlas, Somnium Space, Sensorium Galaxy, and many others.

What to expect from future metaverses

Mark Zuckerberg believes that it will be years before it becomes possible for Metaverse to reach its full potential. We are still far from this point.

The idea of ​​bringing people from different continents together in one virtual world so that they can study, work and have fun together seems interesting and utopian. Virtual streets with virtual stores where you can place an order online and deliver goods to your home require serious technical work.

But there is already interest in such activities. Travis Scott held a virtual concert in Fortnite, bringing together 12 million players. Justin Bieber decided to throw a similar party, in theory, such projects will have unlimited possibilities. Zuckerberg expects a huge influx of users to start in a few years.

