BackToCAD Print2CAD 2024 AI Free Download

BackToCAD Print2CAD 2024 AI Overview

BackToCAD Print2CAD 2024 AI is a popular CAD tool that can be used to quickly and easily convert PDF, AutoCAD and image files to DWG, DXF and JPEG files. It is a powerful and reliable application that can fine-tune, de-skew and convert the converted graphic accurately, quickly and easily. The program can also be used to convert, vector, and create raster images directly from CAD systems at different quality levels. Based on cutting edge OCR technology, this amazing tool can instantly extract texts from images and PDFs and then generate the output in an editable format. You can also download IRONCAD Design Collaboration Suite 2023 Free Download.

BackToCAD Print2CAD 2024 AI is useful in many situations where you have the floor plan in other file formats and have to modify it in a CAD software. Provides complete details about each file including format, size, name and location. It can intelligently recognize geometric shapes such as circles and arcs and convert them to CAD equivalents in DWG/DXF formats. You can also sort entities into separate layers according to entity color, create circles and arcs, and delete all slots. It also allows you to specify the page range and scale factor for X, Y, and Z coordinates, create text as a separate string, and set the application to automatically optimize text height. All in all, BackToCAD Print2CAD 2024 AI is a powerful tool for converting PDF drawings and designs into editable DWG and DXF files and vice versa. You can also download Cadaplus APLUS 2023 Free Download.

BackToCAD Print2CAD 2024 AI features

It allows you to quickly and easily convert PDF, AutoCAD and image files to DWG, DXF and JPEG files. It allows you to adjust, unskew, and transform the converted graphic accurately, quickly, and easily. Directly from CAD systems with different quality levels, instantly extract text from images and PDF files and then generate the output in an editable format. Provides complete details of each file including format, size, name and location. Intelligently recognize geometric shapes such as circles and arcs and convert them to CAD equivalents in DWG/DXF formats. Allows you to specify the page range and scale factor for X, Y, and Z coordinates.

Software Full Name: BackToCAD Print2CAD 2024 AI
Setup Size: 130MB
Full Compatibility Mechanical: 64-bit (x64)
Latest Version Added Date: March 22, 2023
Developers: BackToCAD

System Requirements for BackToCAD Print2CAD 2024 AI
Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10
RAM: 1GB
Hard Disk: 150MB
Processor: Intel dual-core processor or higher

