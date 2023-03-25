Game on: Welsh companies lead the way at Game Developers Conference





The Game Developers Conference (GDC) is the world’s largest annual gathering of professional video game developers and the premier showcase for excellence in the industry. In 2019, the event will be attended by over 29,000 gaming industry professionals, making it a must-attend event for industry professionals looking to gain attention, support, publicity and trust.

In Wales, the growing field of game engine technology is supporting the development of new content production. Thanks to strong industry networks and a collaborative spirit, the Welsh games business can tap into a pipeline of talent, from designers and his 3D artists to programmers and sound engineers, trained at world-class universities.

Across Wales, game developers are creating interactive masterpieces, with strong hubs in south-east and north-east Wales. From here, brands like Wales Interactive and Tiny Rebel Games hit screens around the world. In West Wales, Goldborough Studios produces high-quality, character-driven games. The studio is currently working on his first in-house developed PC/console game, Yami.

The value of the UK gaming industry in 2020 is estimated at $7 billion, up 29.9% from 2019. The Welsh Government is committed to supporting the growth and international trade of Welsh businesses and supporting inward investment opportunities.

Since 2017, Wales has had its own stand at the conference, providing a great opportunity to promote Welsh gaming companies to a global audience. His GDC in 2019 recorded a total of 2.6 million transactions with Welsh companies.

Economy Minister Vaughn Gesing attended GDC this week with a strong delegation of 18 from Welsh’s leading gaming companies as part of the Welsh Government-led US West Coast Trade Mission.

Before heading to San Francisco, the minister visited one of the companies participating in the trade mission, Wales Interactive, at its headquarters in Penarth’s Tech Marina.

Economy Minister Vaughn Gesing said:

In Wales, games and game technology were taken seriously. We make the most of local talent to ensure international success and support a thriving community of innovative businesses.

This is a key sector of the creative industry that offers high paying sustainable jobs. That’s why we provided the help game developers needed to turn their inspirations into reality, empowering them in a rapidly changing field. This includes providing the sector with the talent and skills needed to help it grow and thrive.

With delegates from all over the world, the event was a great opportunity for Welsh companies to promote themselves and, together with Creative Wales, show potential investors what Wales has to offer.

Wales Interactive is the world’s second largest publisher of interactive films. Richard Pring, founder and director of Wales His Interactive, said:

Since we made our first trip seven years ago, the Welsh Government’s GDC trade mission has become an important date on our calendar. During that time, hundreds of business and networking opportunities have been created, giving us the opportunity to showcase top Welsh talent and games on the world stage every year!

