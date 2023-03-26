How smartphone AI enhancements are ruining our photos





A common argument among photographers is that automatic image enhancements with little or no user intervention feel different than intentionally applying filters or overlays to something shot through a lens.

Meanwhile, those who previously believed they were taking clear images of celestial bodies with their cell phones have had to face the truth. They’re not as skilled as you might think.

I was always proud of my camera’s zoom lens. Now I’m disappointed and lamented one Reddit user.

Photo retouching is an art as old as the photos themselves.

Joseph Stalin was one of the first to recognize the possibility, ordering the infamous Soviet propaganda to airbrush NKVD chief Nikolai Yeshov out of a photo of the two.

Stalin intended to rewrite history using that kind of manipulation. Today’s equivalent may be more mundane, but it still plays with the same unsettling theme of dishonesty.

Instagram user Jos Avery earlier this year used AI image-generating software Midjourney to create high-resolution images of human faces and wrote a short biography to use with them in social media posts, before writing a self-portrait. I found myself in a predicament.

My original goal was to trick people into introducing them to AI and writing an article about it, Avery told the tech website Ars Technica. But now it’s become an artistic outlet. My perspective has changed.

Some companies see an opportunity to combat this lack of trust.

Adobe, the creators of image editing software Photoshop, has released an AI-powered image generation tool called Firefly. Applies a digital signature to all images used for manipulation. General Counsel Dana Rao says it’s about trust.

Consuming an image without these credentials would make people say, “I don’t know what this image is,” and become skeptical, he added.

Someone with that content credential would say, “Okay, I believe this image will tell you what happened to me.”

It remains to be seen if that will be enough to satisfy skeptics, or those who previously believed they were taking pin-sharp pictures of the Moon.

Professor Leslie of the Turing Institute concludes:

