Gordon E. Moore, Intel Co-Founder Behind Moore’s Law, Dies at 94





Gordon E. Moore, co-founder and former chairman of Intel Corporation, a California semiconductor chip maker, died Friday at his home in Hawaii. he was 94 years old.

His death was announced by Intel and the Gordon & Betty Moore Foundation. No cause was determined.

Along with several colleagues, Moore popularized laptop computers for hundreds of millions of people, embedding microprocessors in everything from scales, toasters and toy fire trucks to mobile phones, cars and jet planes. You may be given credit for your work.

Mr. Moore wanted to be a teacher, but he couldn’t get a job in education. He later called himself an accidental entrepreneur. He became a millionaire as a result of his first $500 investment in the fledgling microchip business, which turned electronics into one of the world’s largest industries. Became.

And it was he who saw the future, said his colleague. In 1965, what became known as Moore’s Law, he predicted that the number of transistors that could be placed on a silicon chip would double in the near future, and that computers’ data processing power would exponentially increase. predicted to increase functionally.

He later adds two corollaries: As technology evolves, computers become more and more expensive to manufacture, but so many computers are sold that consumers pay more and more for them. can be made cheaper. Moore’s Law has held up for decades.

By combining Moore’s talent, leadership, charisma and connections with the talents of his partner and Intel co-founder Robert Noyce, the two have become one of the boldest and most creative engineers at the highest level. I formed a group that is widely recognized as one. technological age.

This was the group that advocated using a chip as thin as a silicon thumbnail. It is one of the most common natural resources on the planet, a highly polished and chemically treated sandy substance, and silicon is used to house increasingly small electronic devices. turned out to be amazing hospitality. Circuits that may operate at increasing speeds.

Intel used silicon microprocessors, the brains of computers, to enable American manufacturers to retake the lead from formidable Japanese competitors in the massive computer data processing space in the mid-1980s. By the ’90s, Intel had put microprocessors in his 80% of computers manufactured worldwide, making him the most successful semiconductor company of all time.

Many of these took place under the watchful eye of Mr. Moore. From 1975 he served as Chief Executive Officer until 1987, succeeded by Andrew Grove, and as Chairman until 1997.

As his wealth grew, Mr. Moore also became a major figure in philanthropy. In 2001, he and his wife donated 175 million shares of Intel stock to form the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. In 2001, he donated $600 million to Caltech. This was the largest single donation to a higher education institution at the time. The foundation’s assets now exceed $8 billion and has contributed more than $5 billion since its inception.

In interviews, Mr. Moore was characteristically humble about his accomplishments, especially the technological advances made possible by Moore’s Law.

What I saw was that semiconductor devices were the way electronics got cheaper. That was the message I was trying to get across, he told journalist Michael Malone in 2000.

Moore didn’t just predict that electronics would become much cheaper over time as the industry moved from discrete transistors and tubes to silicon microchips. Over the years his predictions proved so reliable that technology companies base their product strategies on the assumption that Moore’s Law holds true.

Any company with reasonable multi-year planning must assume this rate of change.

Arthur Locke, an early Intel investor and friend of Moore’s, said: Not Intel. Not the Moore Foundation. That phrase: Moore’s Law.

Moore in the early days of Intel. A few years ago he predicted that the number of transistors that could be placed on a silicon chip would regularly double. This became known as Moore’s Law.

Gordon Earl Moore was born on January 3, 1929 in San Francisco. He grew up in Pescadero, a small coastal town south of San Francisco. There, his father Walter acted as a sheriff’s deputy and his mother Florence his Almira (Williamson) Moore family ran a general store.

Moore attended San Jose State University (now San Jose State University), where he met journalism student Betty Whitaker. They married her in 1950. That same year he completed his undergraduate studies at the University of California, Berkeley with a degree in Chemistry. In 1954, he also received a doctorate in chemistry from Caltech.

One of the first jobs he applied for was as a manager at Dow Chemical. Mr. Moore said in his 1994 he to Engineering & Science magazine, they sent me to a psychologist to see how this fit.

So Mr. Moore was assigned to the Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Then, looking for a way back to California, he got an interview at the Lawrence Livermore Institute in Livermore, California. He writes that he was offered the job, but he decided he didn’t want to photograph the spectrum of an exploding nuclear bomb, so he declined.

Instead, in 1956, Mr. Moore joined transistor co-inventor William Shockley, working in the West Coast division of Bell Labs.

However, Shockley Semiconductor was founded under Dr. Shockley, who had no experience in running a company. In 1957, Mr. Moore and Mr. Noyce joined a group of North Korean defectors who became known as the Traitor Eight. Each putting in his $500, and with his $1.3 million in support from aviation pioneer Sherman his Fairchild, the eight men went to Fairchild to set up his semiconductor company. and became a pioneer in integrated circuit manufacturing.

Hooked on an entrepreneurial spirit, Moore and Noyce decided in 1968 to start a company specializing in semiconductor memory. They wrote what Mr. Moore described as a very general business plan.

In 1994 he said he would make interesting products with silicon.

Despite their vague proposals, they had no trouble finding financial support.

With a capital of $2.5 million (equivalent to about $22 million today), Moore and Noyce abbreviated their startup Integrated Electronics Corporation to Intel. The third employee was Mr. Grove, a young Hungarian immigrant who had worked for Mr. Moore at Fairchild.

After making some decisions about which technology to focus on, the three men settled on a new version of MOS (metal-oxide-semiconductor) technology called silicon-gate MOS. To interconnect multiple transistors on a piece of silicon, aluminum wires were deposited over it to create an integrated circuit.

Luckily, very fortunately, Moore writes, we’ve landed on just the right amount of difficulty for a successful startup. This is where Intel started.

In the early 1970s, Intel’s 4000 series computer-on-a-chip started the personal computer revolution, but Intel itself missed an opportunity to build a PC.

Long before Apple, he recalled, one of the engineers came to me and suggested that Intel should build computers for the home. And I asked him

Yet he saw the future. In 1963, while director of research and development at Fairchild, Mr. Moore contributed a chapter to the book. This chapter described the predecessor of his eponymous law without explicit numerical predictions. Two years later, he published an article in his Electronics, a widely published trade magazine, entitled Cramming More Components Onto Integrated Circuits.

This article presents the same argument as the book chapter, adding this explicit numerical prediction, says David Brock, co-author of Moores Law: The Life of Gordon Moore, Silicon Valleys Quiet Revolutionary (2015): I’m here.

Block said there is little evidence that many people read the article when it was published.

According to Block, he kept talking with these charts and plots, and people started using his slides to recreate his graphs. Silicon microchips have become more complex and their cost has fallen.

In the 1960s, when Moore started out in electronics, a single silicon transistor sold for $150. Then, $10 allowed him to buy over 100 million transistors. Moore once wrote that if cars progressed as fast as computers, he could get 100,000 miles per gallon and it would be cheaper to buy a Rolls-Royce than park it. (The length of the car he can be half an inch.)

Mr. Moore’s survivors include his wife. Two sons of Kenneth and Stephen. and four grandchildren.

In 2014, Forbes estimated Moore’s net worth at $7 billion. Still, he remained unpretentious throughout his life, preferring tattered shirts and khakis to tailored suits, shopping at Costco and flying his collection of lures and fishing reels on his office desk. I left it.

Moore’s Law is coming to an end as engineers face not only some fundamental physical limits, but also the extreme costs of building factories to achieve the next level of miniaturization. is about to welcome And in recent years, the pace of miniaturization has slowed.

Mr. Moore himself has occasionally commented on the inevitable demise of Moore’s Law. It can’t last forever, he said in his Techworld interview in 2005. The nature of exponential functions is to push them out, and eventually disaster strikes.

Holcomb B. Noble, former science editor of The Times, passed away in 2017.

