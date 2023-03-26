



Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella never expected to lead one of the world’s most powerful technology companies. In a candid conversation with his CEO on LinkedIn, Ryan Roslansky, he said that when he joined the company as a young engineer in 1992, becoming CEO was a long-term career in his plans. “I didn’t even think about it,” he said.

But he was excited to work there. “I distinctly remember walking into Building 22 at Microsoft and thinking this was the best job on the planet. [could] I have it and I don’t need more,” Nadella said in an interview with LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslanski.

Instead of being positive, Nadella focused on excelling in her role at the time. One of the most important lessons he’s learned in his decades at Microsoft is a simple one: work. “

“In my 30 years at Microsoft, I never thought of the work I was doing as a path to other work,” he explained. “I felt that the work I was doing there was the most important, and I really felt that.”

Instead of viewing your current job as an obstacle to achieving your career goals, Nadella said, you should view it as an opportunity to demonstrate your enthusiasm, dedication, and eagerness to learn. By adopting this mindset, you may be able to accelerate promotions and pay raises sooner than your long-term plans.

During her tenure at Microsoft, Nadella has continuously adapted to various teams and departments while keeping abreast of rapidly evolving technologies. He spearheaded the creation of several of his complex Microsoft products, including Bing and Xbox Live.

“You cannot grow unless you believe that your growth comes from what you do,” he added.

If you find yourself in a rut or lack of purpose in your work, Nadella also provides guidance for those situations. When she was in her thirties, his conversation with Doug Burgum, now the governor of North Dakota, prompted her to reflect on her mission at Microsoft.

Burgum pointed out the importance of thinking about the deeper meaning of work—beyond trading—because we spend so much time at work. Nadella began to ask herself:

The motivation, he said, came from “curiosity, a love of ideas, and the ability to turn them into influence.”

