Adobe Firefly Safe Generative AI for Commercial Use Amplifies Creativity





Everyone seems to be on the generative AI bandwagon. Now, American tech giant Adobe is also announcing Firefly, a family of generative AI models. The company wants to help its millions of content creators use new tools to expand their imaginations.

Following the company’s new launch, indianexpress.com had an exclusive conversation with Chandra Sinnathamby, Adobe’s Director of Digital Media B2B Strategy and GTM for Asia Pacific. Sinnathamby touched on several aspects of generative AI during his extensive discussion of Firefly’s vision.

Below is an excerpt from a conversation with an Adobe executive.

Q: How is Adobe leveraging a vibrant creator economy with AI?

Our goal is to provide a great customer experience. And at the heart of it all is the ability to deliver personalized experiences at scale. The demand for content has never been higher. In a recent survey, 88% of his global respondents said he had doubled in the last two to three years in the amount of digital content being produced.

This indicates that future content demand is likely to increase fivefold. Given the rise of the creator economy, Adobe is committed to facilitating creators by offering them all of their creative assets.

Artificial intelligence, especially generative AI, is the latest means. But when it comes to Adobe, we’ve been working on AI innovations for a long time, including neuro filters in Photoshop and various other features in After Effects, Acrobat, and more.

Generative AI is the new inflection point and we want to use it in a way that aligns with the AI ​​ethics of accountability, responsibility and transparency. Essentially, we want to ensure that AI is the co-pilot that increases the speed and precision of creative pursuits. Essentially, it gives users the super power they need to meet today’s creative demands.

Q: What drives Firefly?

Firefly started with image and text effects and one of the key highlights of this tool is that it is designed to be safe for commercial use. This is important because companies now aim to differentiate through user experience, and this requires creative content to be developed at scale. looking forward to it.

Our initial model is trained on hundreds of millions of images from the Adobe Stock portfolio. These images are openly licensed content on the Internet, any content in the public domain whose copyright has expired. This will be integrated into all three clouds for customer workflows. Adobe Express, Photoshop, and Illustrator will be the first applications to obtain models.

It integrates Firefly not only on the content creation side, but also on the content orchestration part of it. It’s important that you don’t just create the content, but distribute it so that you can see how it resonates with your customers.

Adobe’s latest products make it easy for users of all experience levels to create creative content. (Image: Adobe) Q: How does Adobe Firefly help reach content creators, and how do people with different experience levels get around it?

Firefly is for creators of all kinds, making it easy for even those who aren’t creative professionals to create personalized content. Firefly comes with a user-friendly interface, no tutorial required. Type what you’re looking for and let it expand.

Fundamentally, our belief is that creativity is for everyone. Our goal is to give everyone that ability, regardless of skill level. Everyone should be able to create content they love. Creativity is everything and we design our technology for that purpose.

When it comes to content reach, the digital experience aspect of a business is getting content to the right people at the right time based on the device they may be consuming the content from, and measuring the interaction afterwards. is.

Q: What is Adobe’s policy to prevent harmful bias?

We adhere to an AI ethic of transparency, responsibility and accountability. We develop all our technology with these three principles in mind. Even if you signed up for the Firefly beta today, you know there is a contract that needs to be signed.

Q: How does Adobe stand out in the cacophony of big tech companies offering services powered by generative AI?

First, from a commercial perspective, Adobe is safe for commercial use, which is one of the key differentiators. As the need and pressure for organizations to publish content has never been higher, we are uniquely positioned to provide a safe way to create creative content for commercial use.

For organizations interested in brand equity, having generative AI capabilities that can learn and democratize creativity within an organization to create more content that meets guidelines is another unique feature of Adobe. It’s a side.

We have a long history of creating open standards. Our goal with AI is to create an open standard that creators attribute to their creation. It puts creators at the center by not only providing the credit they need, but also giving them control and ultimately allowing them to monetize.

Q: What impact will Firefly, powered by generative AI, have on content creators in India?

We have a long history of catering to the Indian market. It has the largest employee footprint outside the United States and completed his 25-year operation in India this year.

When it comes to Firefly, we have created it with a global appeal. So we are looking at ways to make it more relevant to our local customers.

We are looking into whether we can get Firefly to create content for Holi or Diwali, that would be great. We at Adobe know that this definitely needs to be included.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/artificial-intelligence/firefly-makes-use-of-generative-ai-that-is-safe-for-commercial-use-8518496/

