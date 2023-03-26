Apple rarely disagrees with its new Interactive Goggles.





When Apple held a corporate retreat in California’s Carmel Valley about five years ago to discuss their next major product, the company’s longtime design chief, Jony Ive, was as sophisticated as an Apple commercial. Captivated a room of 100 executives with a concept video.

The video showed a man in a London taxi wearing an augmented reality headset and calling his wife in San Francisco. Would you like to come to London? He asked, said two people who watched the video. Soon, the couple was sharing sights of London through her husband’s eyes.

The video got executives excited about what could be Apple’s next business-transforming device. It’s a headset that blends the digital and physical worlds.

But as Apple prepares to unveil its headset in June, Apple’s enthusiasm has given way to skepticism, said a person who asked to remain anonymous because of Apple’s policy forbidding talking about future products. Eight current and former employees who wished said: Concerns include the device’s price tag of around $3,000, questionable utility, and concerns about an unproven market.

This disagreement was a startling shift within a company whose employees had built devices from iPods to Apple Watches with the single-mindedness of their lunar missions.

Some employees left the project because they were skeptical about the project’s viability, said three people familiar with the move. Some have been fired for failing to see progress in some aspects of the headset, such as the use of Apples Siri voice assistant, a person familiar with the matter said.

Even Apple leaders are questioning the product’s prospects. It was developed at a time when morale has been dented by a wave of departures from the company’s design team, including Ive, who left Apple in 2019 and stopped advising the company last year.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on the company’s future product plans.

Apple headsets are considered pioneers in virtual and augmented reality. For more than a decade, technology leaders have touted it as the next wave of computing after smartphones. Apple CEO Tim Cook told college students last year that they would wonder how they would live without augmented reality in the near future.

But from Google Glass to Magic Leap, Microsoft’s HoloLens to Metas Quest Pro, the road to augmented reality is littered with failures, false starts, and disappointments. Apple is seen as a potential savior due to its success in combining new hardware and software to create innovative devices. Still, the challenges are daunting.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is trying to build a multi-billion dollar virtual reality business. The experience was humbling. The company has sold about 20 million of his $400 Quest 2 headsets since 2020, and has recently slashed the price of his premium device, the Quest Pro, between $1,500 and $1,000 amid sluggish sales. has been reduced to.

By comparison, Apple sells over 200 million iPhones annually, with an average selling price of over $800.

Unlike the iPhone, which incorporated many existing technologies, virtual reality will force Apple and others to design new chips and wearable displays, says Matthew Ball, author of The Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything. says Mr. The difficulty of the problem was much greater than anyone expected, he added.

Uncertainty about the potential of Apple’s project has led some who worked on it to speculate that the company may delay its release, especially given the volatile economy. The company has delayed other new products in the past, including AirTags, a coin-sized location-tracking device, but Apple put it on hold for more than a year to address privacy concerns. But for now, production of the headset is said to be underway for an announcement scheduled for June.

Market research firm Counterpoint Research predicts that Apple will ship less than 500,000 headsets annually. By comparison, the company was expected to ship around 40 million Apple Watches after its debut. Modest expectations for headsets speak to the challenges of the category, where sales fell by 12% last year to reach $1.1 billion, according to market research firm NPD Group.

Trying to define a nascent market is an anomaly for Apple.

Carolina Milanesi, a consumer technology analyst at research firm Creative Strategies, said Apple has always been good at entering and transforming established markets. This does not apply to Apple VR and XR. We still have a lot to learn.

Some internal skeptics question whether the new device is the solution to the problem. Unlike his iPod, which put digital music in people’s pockets, or the iPhone, which combined the functionality of a music player and a phone, the headset isn’t driven by the same clarity, these people said.

This product is born in uncertain times. Evans Hankey, the successor to Ives overseeing industrial design, left this year. Engineer Mike Rockwell has provided leadership in the design of Flux and led the development of the device.

The headset looks like ski goggles. It has a carbon fiber frame, a hip pack that supports the battery, an external camera that captures the real world, and two of his 4K displays that can render everything from apps to movies, two of his sources said. increase. Users can turn the device’s reality dial to increase or decrease real-time video from the world around them.

The New York Times previously ran several feature stories, as did Bloomberg and The Information.

The headset is expected to cost around $3,000, three people said. It is also seen as a bridge to future products such as augmented reality glasses that have broader appeal but require technological breakthroughs.

The headsets don’t fit over glasses, so the company plans to sell prescription lenses for displays for people who don’t wear contacts, people familiar with the plan said.

During the development of the device, Apple has focused on making it great for video conferencing and spending time with others as avatars in virtual worlds. The company calls this device signature application copresence. It’s a term designed to capture the experience of sharing a real or virtual space with someone in another location. This is similar to what Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg calls the Metaverse.

The device also serves as a tool for artists, designers, and engineers, tracking them as they draw freely in space in image editing applications, and tracking hand gestures for editing virtual reality films. Finally, it serves as a high-definition television with custom-made video content from Hollywood filmmakers such as Iron Man director Jon Favreau.

Apple is expected to market its device as different from the one introduced by Meta. In an interview last year with Dutch publication Bright, Cook said he avoided using the term metaverse.

The headset’s price and applications suggest it will be more attractive to businesses such as design firms than many of the billion iPhone owners. Apple has made its fortune by selling expensive smartphones, but it always balances price and utility.

Ball, author of The Metaverse, compared the company’s strategy with the device to Tesla’s with its first $100,000 electric car, the Roadster. Ultimately, Tesla followed suit with a lower-priced car with broader appeal.

Milanesi said Apple’s approach with goggles looks more like the Apple Watch’s run than the introduction of the iPhone. Apple initially described the watch as a mini-enhanced version of the iPhone. After learning what consumers were doing with the watch, the company marketed it as a fitness accessory similar to Fitbit.

According to Milanesi, it’s not very Apple-like. But Apple is a very different company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/26/technology/apple-augmented-reality-dissent.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related