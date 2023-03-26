



VideoHive – Documentary history slideshow [AEP] free download. Offline installer standalone setup of VideoHive – Documentary History.

VideoHive – Documentary history slideshow [AEP] summary

VideoHive – Documentary history slideshow [AEP] is an impressive after effect template for creating impressive historical slideshows with a vintage documentary effect. It is a complete, full-featured suite that provides a wide range of creative tools for producing a historical holiday, special events, history slideshow, documentary slideshow, or dramatic slideshow. It has the ability to create high quality videos in 1920 x 1080 HD resolution. This amazing tool provides a simple and easy to use interface, where all the available tools are neatly grouped, named and organized. Also includes a video tutorial that guides you through the entire project creation process. You can also download VideoHive – History Slideshow [AEP] free download.

VideoHive – Documentary history slideshow [AEP] It is an ideal software for creating amazing documentary videos about past events and old memories. It includes 15 media placeholders for images or videos and 15 text placeholders that allow you to add photos, images, logos, and videos to create inspiring videos. It also includes a variety of 3D animated scenes that will bring your content to life. You can easily add any old event with different people, objects and text to provide the date. You can also customize the text and other details and add a voice or background sound to make your historical videos more attractive. It also includes a powerful modular structure that can help you control the duration of your slideshows. It supports a wide range of Adobe After Effects such as CS 5.5, CS 6, CC 2013, CC 2015, CC 2016, CC 2017, CC 2018, CC 2019, CC 2020, and CC 2021. You can also download VideoHive – History Opener [AEP] free download.

VideoHive – Documentary history slideshow [AEP] Features

Below are some noticeable features which you’ll experience after VideoHive – Documentary History Slideshow [AEP] free download

VideoHive – Documentary history slideshow [AEP] Technical setup details

Before the start of VideoHive – Documentary History Slideshow [AEP] Free download, make sure you have the system specification listed below

Software full name: VideoHive – Documentary History Slideshow [AEP]Setup File Name: VideoHive_Documarily_History_Slideshow_30593036.rar Setup Size: 234MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Full Compatibility Mechanic: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest Version Added On: March 25th, 2023 Developers: VideoHive

System requirements for VideoHive – Documentary History Slideshow [AEP]Operating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7/8 / 8.1 / 10 RAM: 2 GB Hard Disk: 300 MB Processor: Intel Dual Core or higher processor VideoHive – Documentary History Slideshow [AEP] free download

Click the link below to start the VideoHive – Documentary History Slideshow [AEP] free download. This is complete offline installer standalone setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password: 123 This post was last updated on: March 25, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://getintopc.com/softwares/video-editing/videohive-documentary-history-slideshow-aep-free-download-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

