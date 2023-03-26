Chronological Documentary History [AEP] free download





VideoHive – Documentary History Timeline [AEP] It is an amazing After Effects template that allows you to create an amazing historical video using text, images, video and colors. It offers a rich set of innovative tools that allow you to create a historical photo album or a historical sentimental slideshow movie with amazing transitions and features. It is an ideal tool for creating TV shows, documentary videos, historical shows, thematic presentations, gifts for your family on holidays, and anything else you can imagine. It supports wide range of Adobe After Effects such as CS 5.5, CS 6, CC 2013, CC 2015, CC 2016, CC 2017, CC 2018, CC 2019, CC 2020 and CC 2021. It provides a simple and easy to use interface with all the necessary tools and features that are easily accessible at your fingertips. It also includes a detailed video tutorial that can make it easy to edit and customize even for those new to After Effects. You can also download VideoHive – Modern Opener [AEP] free download.

VideoHive – Documentary History Timeline [AEP] It is an excellent application that offers a rich set of effects to reveal and enhance your media. It also provides a variety of cool transitions and effects that allow you to create a photo gallery of the documentary timeline or a historical sentimental slideshow. It includes 34 media placeholders for images or videos and 55 text placeholders allowing you to add photos, images, logos and videos to create inspiring videos. It also comes loaded with an advanced modular structure that can help you set the duration of your videos. It has the ability to create high quality videos in 1920 x 1080 HD resolution. In addition, it includes built-in color controls that will help you adjust various slideshow parameters according to your preferences. All in all, VideoHive – Documentary History Timeline [AEP] It is an amazing After Effects template that offers a variety of cool and attractive After Effects templates to produce a retro slideshow in the style of memory waves. You can also download VideoHive – Retro Film Opener [AEP] free download.

VideoHive – Documentary History Timeline [AEP] Features

Below are some noticeable features which you'll experience after VideoHive – Historical Documentary Timeline [AEP] free download

VideoHive – Documentary History Timeline [AEP] Technical setup details

Before you start VideoHive – History Documentary Timeline [AEP] Free download, make sure you have the system specification listed below

Software full name: VideoHive – Documentary Chronological History [AEP]Setup File Name: VideoHive_History_Documentary_Timeline_37676099.rar Setup Size: 94 MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Full Standalone Setup Compatibility Mechanic: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest Version Added On: 25th March 2023 Developers: VideoHive

System requirements for VideoHive – Timeline Documentary History [AEP]Operating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7/8 / 8.1 / 10 RAM: 2 GB Hard Disk: 100 MB Processor: Intel Dual Core or higher processor VideoHive – History Documentary Timeline [AEP] free download

Click on the link below to start VideoHive – History Documentary Timeline [AEP] free download. This is full offline installer standalone setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password: 123 This post was last updated on: March 25, 2023

