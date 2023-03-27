How to order online – Billboard





Amazon has announced a new class of popular Fire TV. This includes the retail giant’s most affordable Fire TV and his three new sizes in the Fire TV Omni QLED range.

The cheapest in the new release collection is the Fire TV 2 Series, available in 32-inch and 40-inch, starting at just $199.99.

In a March 22 news release, Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, said: When a customer likes something, it doubles. ”

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32″ 2 Series 720p HD Smart TV, Stream Live TV Without Cables

$199.99

The 32-inch Fire TV 2 Series features 720p resolution and the 40-inch features 1080p resolution. Both TVs include support for HDR 10, HLG, Dolby Digital Audio, and Alexa Voice Remote, but if you’re looking for higher resolution, Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED Series TVs come in 43-inch, 50-inch, and Now available in 55 inches. Screens and prices range from $449 to $599.

Amazon’s Omni QLED TV features Fire TV Ambient Experience and 4K Quantum Dot technology to deliver an immersive cinematic experience with built-in far-field microphones so you can easily access Alexa from anywhere in the room.

Use voice control to open and interact with apps hands-free, discover new shows, manage playback, and control ambient experiences to display calendars, reminders, sticky notes, and more.

Over 1 million movies, documentaries and TV episodes from Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+, Prime Video and other streamers including Prime Video exclusives like Daisy Jones & the Six, Swarm, Reggie, The Lord of the Rings and more can be watched and streamed. Rings of Power, Class of ’07, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Boys, Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Reacher and many more, stream music, watch videos on YouTube and more.

Amazon’s new Fire TV Omni QLED TV will be released on May 11th. Click the buy button below to pre-order.

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43″ Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV, Dolby Vision IQ, Handsfree, Alexa (Pre-Order)

$449.99

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

