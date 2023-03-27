A colorful film could help keep buildings and cars cool.





Cool air from your air conditioner can be a welcome remedy for soaring temperatures, but “A/C” units require a lot of energy and can leak powerful greenhouse gases. Today, scientists are reporting eco-friendly alternatives. It’s a plant-based film that cools down when exposed to sunlight and takes on a variety of textures and bright iridescent colors. This material could one day keep buildings, cars and other structures cool without the need for an external power source.

The researchers plan to present their results at the Spring Meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS).

“To make a material that stays cooler than the air around it during the day, we need a material that reflects a lot of the sun’s light and doesn’t absorb it, which converts the light’s energy into heat.” D., Principal Investigator of the project. “There are very few materials with this property, and adding colored pigments usually reverses the cooling effect,” he adds Vignolini.

Passive diurnal radiative cooling (PDRC) is the ability of a surface to release its own heat into space without being absorbed by the air or atmosphere. As a result, a surface using no power at all can be several degrees cooler than the surrounding air. When used in buildings and other structures, materials that promote this effect help limit the use of air conditioning and other power-intensive cooling methods.

Some of the paints and films currently in development can achieve PDRC, but most have a white or mirror finish, said Dr. Qingchen Shen, who is presenting his work at the conference. Both Vignolini and Shen are at the University of Cambridge (UK). But the building owner who wants to use his PDRC paint in blue will be out of luck. Colored pigments, by definition, absorb certain wavelengths of sunlight and reflect only visible colors, causing an undesirable warming effect in the process.

However, there is a way to get color without using pigments. Soap bubbles, for example, exhibit prisms of different colors on their surface. These colors arise from the way light interacts with the different thicknesses of the bubble membranes, a phenomenon called structural color. Part of Vignolini’s research focuses on identifying the causes behind the different types of structural coloration in nature. In one case, her group found that cellulose-her nanocrystals (CNCs), derived from cellulose found in plants, can be made into iridescent colorful films without the addition of pigments.

After all, cellulose is also one of the few natural materials that can promote PDRC. Vignolini learned this after speaking to the researchers who created the first cooling film material. “Wow, I thought this was really cool. I had no idea cellulose could do this.”

In a recent study, Shen and Vignolini superimposed a colorful CNC material with a white material made from ethylcellulose to create a colorful two-layer PDRC film. They produced brilliant blue, green, and red colored films that, when placed in sunlight, averaged about 40 F lower than the surrounding air. One square meter of film produced over 120 watts of cooling power, comparable to many types of domestic air conditioners. The hardest part of the research, says Shen, was finding a way to glue the two layers together. By itself, the CNC film was brittle and the ethylcellulose layer had to be plasma treated to get good adhesion. But the result is a film that is robust and can be prepared several meters at a time on a standard production line.

Since making these first films, researchers have improved their aesthetic appearance. Using methods that have been modified from previously investigated approaches by the group, they are creating glittery and colorful cellulose-based cooling films. Shen says that the different textures, such as the different types of wood finishes used, were used. These changes give you more options when incorporating PDRC effects into your home, business, car, or other structure.

Researchers now plan to find ways to make the film even more functional. Shen said the CNC material could be used as a sensor to detect environmental pollutants and weather changes, and CNC ethyl cellulose could be useful when combined with the cooling power of film. For example, his cobalt-colored PDRC on the façade of a building in a car-crowded urban area will someday keep buildings cool and provide detectors that alert authorities to high levels of smog-causing molecules in the atmosphere. can be incorporated.

The researchers acknowledge support and funding from Purdue University, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the European Research Council, the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, the European Union, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

