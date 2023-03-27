Sonos Era 100 review: The new smart speaker standard





I’ve never really admired the actual sound quality of Sonos speakers. Indeed, the previous Play One and Play Five series of speakers, the company’s soundbars, subwoofers, and even his portable Roam sound quite decent. But the main attraction of Sonos speakers is the technology behind the grille. Boasting integrations with Alexa, Apple, Google, and virtually every music streaming service worth mentioning, the multiroom-ready system is the most convenient way to hear everything at once, everywhere.

With the new Era 100, Sonos has finally beaten the competition when it comes to sound quality, too. With a stereo tweeter and more advanced room tuning capabilities, this single speaker can easily hold onto all but the more expensive two-speaker systems. If you’re looking for a compact all-in-one speaker, the Era 100 are the best speakers I’ve ever heard. When I was looking for a way to fill my house with sound, I happily spread them around my house like wildflowers.

time period

The Era 100 looks familiar. It matches the 2nd generation Sonos One and One SL speakers in both size and shape. This is partly because the previous model already had a sleek design that blends easily into most rooms, and partly because Sonos has kept its previous products visually and technically relevant over the years. It makes sense, considering that I was so dedicated to doing it.

Sonos-era 300

Photo: Sonos

Sonos also recently released a new larger and more expensive Dolby Atmos speaker, the Era 300. The Era 300 is the successor to the Sonos Play:3, which was discontinued prior to this revamp. These speakers are still supported, but it’s worth noting that the company got a little heated by previously dropping support for other early models. It has come a long way since the early models were forced to pause. All of his late Sonos speakers still work great together.

The rectangular Era 100 loudspeaker comes in black or white. There’s a volume slider and a play-pause button at the top so you don’t have to pull out your phone to do simple things. The speaker has rubber feet so it sticks to almost any surface you put it on. For those who don’t like voice assistants, there’s a switch next to his USB-C input on the back of the speaker that allows you to physically disable the built-in mic.

Pairing and setup is super easy. Get out your phone, download the Sonos app, and add the speaker to your user profile. You can tell the Sonos app where your Era 100 lives in your home, create groups of multiple speakers, and connect to all your favorite streaming apps. I love how easy it is to integrate Spotify with Alexa (the streaming service and voice assistant I use). The speaker also has a surprisingly good mic for voice control. I replaced my Amazon Echo Show 8 with an Era 100 in my office and it sounded better than Amazon’s speakers, even though they were equally far away.

You don’t see many of the Era 100’s best built-in enhancements, like the improved mic, but they become apparent as soon as you start playing music. Sonos made the woofer 25% larger and added a pair of angled tweeters to create true stereo sound. Previous Sonos speakers of this shape and size only produced mono sound. And with a 47% faster processor, this speaker will receive software updates longer than the last one. Sonos claims that they have overbuilt the handling of these speakers so they are as accommodating as possible for future performance upgrades. I’ve been testing it on and haven’t noticed any lag, but it’s nice to know that these models have even more room for improvement in the future.

