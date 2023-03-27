Northwest scientists unlock new insights into deep-sea thermal vents, nuclear fusion, sneaky waves and more





Superheated water and nutrients from a hydrothermal vent off the coast of Oregon support a variety of life in this video collected by a remotely operated vehicle named Jason at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in June 2022. .

Courtesy of ROV Jason/WHOI

In this monthly OPB recap, Jes Burns, creator of All Science, highlights some of the most interesting, amazing, and hopeful science to come out of the Pacific Northwest. No fiction.

Remember: science builds on the science that came before it. One study doesn’t tell the whole story.

life: deep and hot

Deep-sea hydrothermal vents are among the most hostile environments on Earth. The superheated fluid leaves the Earth’s crust and mixes with nearly freezing seawater. However, there is growing evidence that these volcanic effluents are where life on Earth originated.

Researchers at Portland State University have discovered an amazing community of microbes that live in various hydrothermal vents around the world. Using genomic analysis, they identified 3,635 different bacteria and archaea. Of that group, at least 500 were previously unknown, discovering evidence for two entirely new phyla—very broad categories of life.

Furthermore, their research showed that these microbes are interdependent for survival like a small underwater commune.

Read the paper in the journal Microbiome.

heavy metal fusion

Arguably, the biggest scientific breakthrough of 2022 was when a US laboratory smashed several atomic nuclei together, producing more energy than needed to smash them. The age of nuclear fusion could officially arrive, and with it the promise of clean, almost unlimited (eventually) affordable electricity.

Now, scientists at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory are working to push that incredible scientific progress even further. They are working to identify materials that can withstand the incredibly high temperatures and other extreme conditions needed to build fusion reactors. We are looking at metal alloys made of tungsten, an element with a melting point near 6200 degrees Fahrenheit.

However, the material is not only heat resistant. They have to be strong too. The team looked at a specific tungsten alloy that mimics the microstructure of mother-of-pearl. They believe this material could be optimized and become a strong candidate for future fusion reactors.

Read the article in Scientific Reports.

all drops count

Climate change is reducing water availability for farmers in the Pacific Northwest. This is already disrupting agriculture in the region.

Researchers at the Idaho National Laboratory are working on technology solutions that help farmers use water more efficiently. They have developed software that works with computerized irrigation systems to help farmers visualize their water usage. It helps farmers see everything that leads to excess or shortage of water, from how much water they have left for use during the season to where irrigation systems malfunction.

Scientists say an improved software system could help farmers across the country use water more strategically.

Find out more about the new system here.

In this image released by the Idaho National Laboratory, a stable water supply is essential for agriculture. INLs software can help local farms manage their supplies more efficiently.

Courtesy of Idaho National Laboratory

Pill with side hustle

With approximately 150,000 alcohol-related deaths in the United States each year, alcoholism can be debilitating.

So far, there are three drugs approved for its treatment. Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University and the Portland VA Healthcare System say they’ve found a promising fourth option.

Scientists started by looking for existing drugs containing specific compounds that they thought would block genes associated with alcoholism. They found something called apremilast, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat the skin disease psoriasis.

A study of over 50 people with alcohol use disorders found that skin treatments significantly reduced their drinking from 5 to about 2 drinks per day. The researchers say that apremilast worked well enough that it needs to be investigated in more detail.

Read this study in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

despicable wave

If you’ve ever been to a beach in Northern California, Oregon, or Washington, you’ve seen signs warning of the dangers of sneaker waves. These larger than normal waves can catch people off guard and even kill them. And they often seem to occur randomly.

But researchers at Oregon State University have identified the ripe conditions for these waves to form.

Large storms in the South Pacific and off Alaska create conditions in which two types of waves are better synchronized: surface waves that break on beaches every few seconds, and larger subgravity waves beneath them. This makes the underlying waves even stronger, leading to sneaker waves. But the situation along the northwest coast is also important. Calm weather is required to keep the two types of waves in sync.

The researchers hope to use the new information to create an early warning system when sneaker waves are approaching shore.

Read articles on natural hazards and earth system science.

