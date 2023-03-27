



After trying it out, I can assure you that with the addition of Sony’s PS VR2 headset, Gran Turismo 7 on the PlayStation 5 is a whole new experience. The virtual reality headset uses a high-definition OLED display compatible with his 4K HDR games with up to 120 frames. The PS VR2 headset with two VR2 Sense controllers is exclusive to the Sony PlayStation 5 and retails for $549.

The floor space of Toyota’s GR010 Hybrid Le Mans hypercar is packed with computers, wiring harnesses and carbon fiber bodywork. Until recently, the manual work of Toyota Gazoo Racing’s engineers required working alongside the race team, but we watch from our living room couches. With Sony’s all-new PS VR2 headset, the tiniest details shine with squinting brightness. More than just a new toy, the PlayStation 5’s virtual reality experience will give Gran Turismo 7, the company’s exclusive driving simulation, a whole new look.

The PS VR2 Virtual Reality Headset is a deep goggle. This is a wired unit compatible with PlayStation 5 only. Each eye uses a high-definition OLED display to display compatible video games in 4K HDR at up to 120 frames per second. The headset tracks your eye movements to simulate how you would focus in the real world. If you experience this in Gran Turismo 7, when your eye is directed at a braking zone marker, certain spots will become sharper and further away from what you are looking at. Can’t see the back camera because the knuckles are in the way? Raise your chin and look around. The game’s level of detail is adjusted on the fly instead of painting everything across your TV screen at once.

Sony

The headset weighs just over a pound, far lighter than even the most expensive lightweight carbon fiber racing helmets. The PS VR2 only covers your eyes and forehead, but the way the hardware traps you in a vision-cancelling aura is akin to peering in from a Snell-certified one. Then the vibration of the headset deepens the illusion. The viewing area has ample space for prescription eyeglasses.

The magic of playing Gran Turismo 7 with the PS VR2 on is that everything is a 3D experience. Whether you’re playing against real people online, completing licensing challenges, watching replays, or seeing all the cars at the dealership, the whole game is right in front of you.

Mountain Dew Flavored Dramamine

Exploring the highly detailed interior developed by Polyphony Digital for Sony’s driving simulation is like watching color television for the first time. You can’t help but say “Oh my God” and quickly forget what Gran Turismo 7 would have been like without it. It’s seriously good. The change in perspective when wearing the PS VR2 headset is great. It’s a lot of fun, but it doesn’t feel like playing a game. It feels very real.

A word of caution: things can get a little too real, so go slow. Especially if you’re new to VR. Don’t expect to put on a headset and endure his hard hour of driving at the Nrburgring in a GT3 race car. Tried it at the cost of almost revisiting Taco Bell’s lunch. Kazunori Yamauchi, CEO of Polyphony Digital, suggests starting slowly with a convertible. In interviews, he’s told him to drive normally in stints to build up his endurance, just like he’s out on his track for the first time in a real race. Even when warming up after hours of gameplay, the change in altitude and vehicle movement during a rally race required a pause to rest. Fifteen minutes later, the cheesy Gordita finished the race without worrying about reviving his crunch.

A lot of pennies but worth it

In my experience with the PS VR2 headset and Gran Turismo 7, I used the PS5 DualSense controller instead of the racing wheels. The two VR2 Sense controllers required by other VR games are no different than the Gran Turismo 7 experience. PS5 DualSense does its best to mimic brake fades and pedal feel through adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. Even without the racing wheels, the dynamic perspective helped improve my lap times. The combination of the PS VR2 headset’s force feedback and PS5 DualSense adaptive triggers is a gift for gamers who don’t have the money or space to park a bucket seat and steering wheel in their living room.

Sony Playstation VR2 Bundle

Sony Playstation VR2 Bundle

This heightened sense of simulation doesn’t come cheap. PS VR2 currently retails for $549. That’s $150 more than the PlayStation 5 console you need to use it with, or $50 more if you buy the more expensive PS5 that comes with a disc drive. Buying a bundle can add hundreds of dollars to that price. I have to point out that it’s a cheaper alternative to Simrigs to use.Another neat trick for the PS VR2 headset. Even with a fully loaded rig, you don’t have to face the TV. Create your play space with the headset he’s 14.7 feet cord reach and let the racing begin!

Incredible hardware with few options

The PS VR2 headset isn’t the first VR experience in the competitive world of sim racing, but it’s the first in the Gran Turismo series. Popular racing games like Assetto Corsa, Assetto Corsa Competizione, iRacing, rFactor and Dirt Rally 2.0 unlocked virtual reality long before Sony’s new hardware launched earlier this year. Each of these racing sims has its own virtual reality headset options, many of which take place on PC.

Sony’s library of PS VR2-compatible games leaves much to be desired, other than our own obvious favorites.Horizon: Call of the Mountain maximizes the headset’s OLED screen Take advantage and render environments beautifully in action-packed stories. The space explorer’s No Man’s Sky is another adventure worth checking out that makes clever use of haptic feedback on headsets and controllers, and at the moment there are even more car interiors available to explore in 4K .

Collaborator

Austin Irwin was born and raised in Michigan and despite being bombarded by his puck hockey when his career as a goaltender in high school and college didn't go so well, he still has all his teeth. He loves his 1980s cars and his Great His Pyrenees Blue, Buffalo He Wild He Wings He is an active member of the community. When Austin isn't working on his car, he's probably on the side of the highway helping someone else fix his car.

