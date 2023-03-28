Nose Ear 2 Review: See-Through Earbuds with Good Sound | Headphones





The Ear 2 are the latest competitively priced earbuds from London-based tech company Nothing. Nothing hopes to lure buyers away from his Apple and Samsung out of this world with a novel see-through design and great sound.

At $129 ($149), the noise-cancelling earbuds beat competitors from OnePlus, Google, Samsung, and Apple, and offer similar features and sound quality. They replace the outgoing ear 1 from 2021 and join the new 99 ear stick earbuds.

The buds have a more interesting look than most of their competitors, but have a similar shape with traditional silicone ear tips and droopy stems. It will keep you safe and comfortable for hours on end.

The pressure-sensitive metal panel is clearly visible through the stem’s see-through plastic. The music pauses when you take out the earphones.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Get behind the wheel of the onboard playback controls: Pause/Play once, Track Skip twice and three times. Squeeze and hold to adjust noise cancellation, double squeeze and hold to adjust volume. They work well, but adjusting the volume is a bit cumbersome compared to the swipe gestures you get on some rivals.

The translucent charging case is cool and nice to the touch, but a little bigger than the best on the market. .

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint, so you can connect to two devices such as a phone or laptop at the same time and automatically switch between them, a feature that is still rare on the market.

Buds magically clip into a translucent flip-top case for storage, charging, and Bluetooth pairing. Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The GuardianSpecifications

Water resistance: IP54 (Splash proof)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, SBC, AAC, LDHC5

Battery life: 4 hours with noise cancellation (22.5 hours with case)

Earbud Dimensions: 29.4 x 21.5 x 23.5mm

Earphone weight: 4.5g each

Driver size: 11.6mm

Charging case dimensions: 55.5 x 55.5 x 22mm

Charging case weight: 51.9g

Case charging: USB-C, Qi wireless charging

sustainability

None estimate that the earbud and case batteries will last at least 500 cycles while retaining at least 80% of their original capacity. However, they are not replaceable, so the earbuds end up being disposable. Out-of-warranty replacement earbuds or cases are available separately for £50.

Although the earbuds contain recycled tin and we estimate the carbon footprint of the earbuds to be 3.1kg, Nothing does not offer a trade-in scheme in the UK and does not use or publish an environmental impact rating. I have not.

Sound and Noise Cancellation The various components are visible through the plastic, ending with a nice set of silicone earbud tips in various sizes included in the box.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The Ear 2 deliver a lot of great everyday listening sound at this price. They’re well-balanced, can hit quite low when pushed, and have good tonal separation that handles complex tracks well. They do a great job with many musical genres, but can also sound a little flat.

The earbuds support Hi-Res audio on certain Android phones, but the difference was negligible in standard quality with an iPhone.

The Ear 2 features active noise cancellation that, when set to maximum, quiets engine silences and makes commuting easier, but lets high-pitched sounds like office voices and keyboard taps through. Their recognition mode is one of the best and sounds pretty natural for having a conversation or listening to traffic.

Call quality was excellent in quiet areas, but sounded a bit unnatural in noisy environments, with only sudden loud sounds such as car horn beeps.

The Nothing X app for Android and iPhone handles settings, updates, and features a limited equalizer and more advanced sound personalization. Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The GuardianPrice

Nothing Ear 2 is priced at $129 ($149).

For comparison, the Nothing Ear Stick is $99, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are $179, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are $179, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are $279.95, and the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are $249.

verdict

The Ear 2 is a very sophisticated set of Bluetooth earbuds that sound great for everyday listening, are particularly competitively priced, and have a more interesting look than most of their rivals.

The noise-cancelling reduces the noise of your daily commute well enough, but it struggles to compete with the best for attenuating distractions such as speech. , as well as the voice quality of calls. Being able to connect to two devices at the same time and have a cross-platform app for both Android and iPhone is very convenient.

The earbuds also have a slightly shorter battery life, with only four hours before needing to be charged in the case. The biggest problem is that you can’t replace the batteries in the earbuds or the case yet, so they end up being disposable and losing a star.

Pros: Looks great, sounds great, is affordable, has decent noise cancellation, comfortable fit, good call quality, decent controls, and Bluetooth 5.3 with cross-platform apps for multipoint.

Cons: Disposable, slightly short battery life, case a little bigger than the best, noise canceling struggles on highs, no spatial audio support for head tracking.

The bottom of the case shows more of the inner workings and is pleasant to the touch.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

