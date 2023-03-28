The basics of Escape from Tarkov for beginners

Escape from Tarkov is a representative of the battle royale genre, where the player confronts opponents, must find weapons, equipment, ammunition and weapon accessories to strengthen his character.

It is also a military simulator, with a realistic shooting model – this means that the bullet will not fly in a straight line like in CS:GO, but will use realistic ballistics and this must be taken into account when firing.

This means that in order to hit a target that is standing at full height (ideal combat conditions are taken), you need to shoot a little higher so that the bullet hits the enemy’s body exactly.

To get comfortable in a simulator of this level, you need to learn how to shoot, move and be able to get yourself equipment, weapons, ammunition.

You will need money and experience to constantly improve your character. You will interact with local NPCs to get the best bargaining terms for buying and selling equipment and anything that can be carried off the battlefield.

The issue can also be resolved simply with money, without establishing links with local merchants. Just buy tarkov roubles on a special site and use them as an investment in your hero.

Beginning of the game

You need to choose your side in the conflict. In Escape from Tarkov, two countries are fighting for unmarked territories – the USA and Russia. The parties do not operate with armies, but use private military companies and mercenaries to solve strategic problems.

You need to choose your side – the differences are minimal and more visual:

American Terra use NATO camouflage, weapons and weapon accessories and negotiate in English, even if they choose other settings.

The Russians use the native uniform of the special forces, the famous AK with the possibility of modification and strengthening, and of course vodka, but only as a resource.

Having decided on the choice – do not rush to go on combat missions, you must remember that Takrov is built on realism and death in battle will mean the loss of everything obtained during sorties.

Combat sorties

In Tarkov, to get equipment, ammunition, weapons and accessories, you need to make combat sorties.

You enter one of the proposed territories and start your search. You will meet allies and enemies – representatives of other PMCs and bandits.

If PMCs are a danger due to their advantages in uniforms and weapons, then the bandits are less dangerous, but they can cause trouble with their numbers – and there is little loot from them, or rather, it is not of very high quality. Old bullets, bad weapons – this is the main list of trophies from bandits.

There is a trick in Tarkov – a savage faction. These are characters that are neutral with all PMCs and bandits on the game map and can be rented – you will play a wild character for a limited time, which depends on your level of relations with the faction of buyers.

Complete tasks, kill enemy PMCs and wild ones who shoot at their own and increase the level of trust with merchants, and you can increase the rent time of the wild one, attract bandits to your side and give them orders, get more favorable conditions for buying and selling all equipment and weapons in Escape from Tarkov. Gradually, you will even be able to acquire equipment lost by other players on the battlefield.

If you harm other wilds, then your status will drop and this can lead to an aggressive status for everyone. The bandits will attack you, and there are a lot of them on the map. Merchants will offer unfavorable amounts for your items and increase your wild rental fees, reducing overall usage time.

Combat Tips

Avoid open areas and full-length movements – more experienced and older players can wait for you with a sniper rifle, or hide with an assault weapon – the later you can be found, the more likely you are to avoid combat.

If the fight starts, take a kneeling position, or lie down – you will reduce the range of your target, and it will be difficult for the enemy to detect you for a fatal shot.

Do not stand still – having accepted the battle, you need to maneuver and change your location, making it unexpected for the enemy.

Suppressive fire – while you are shooting, do not fire at you, but this does not mean that you need to just shoot the whole clip at a target behind cover and wait for the enemy to close, or return fire. Suppress bursts and look for options to retreat, or approach the enemy, you can throw a grenade and smoke him out.

Use automatic fire only in close combat to suppress the enemy – this inefficiently consumes too many ammo and forces you to reload frequently, leaving you vulnerable to an active enemy.

Use single shots to hit distant targets with high accuracy, but act like a sniper – three shots and change position, otherwise you will be detected and can be destroyed by better, or long-range weapons.

Shooting in bursts will help to destroy the enemy with effective fire – three rounds, hitting the body, are guaranteed to lead to a lethal outcome for the enemy. Be careful – this tactic is dangerous for building battles, and it’s best to switch to automatic fire.

Try to keep a few grenades with you – they are needed to smoke the enemy out of cover, distract targets, or simply as a fire advantage factor. Grenades are especially effective at clearing buildings, where the enemy can be literally in every room.

Throw grenades down in buildings and up in open areas – they can fly off obstacles and return to your feet, which is more likely to lead to death.

