Space industry innovation begins





Space technology is taking off in the UK, along with other emerging technologies such as quantum computing. Simon Phillips, chief technology officer at Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC), believes there is no way to do comprehensive space research and travel without quantum technology. You’re calculating too much.

I think it’s almost time for quantum to be included whenever we talk about space technology, says Phillips. Enabling quantum in space technology, he explains, involves building ground-based systems that can process large amounts of quantum information in ways never before possible.

In the short term, quantum technologies may aid space R&D efforts, such as mission scheduling, material discovery, and research into how space travel affects the space environment. Solving the space debris problem may sound corny, but as Phillips points out, it’s actually a bit of a problem. Quantum can model space debris removal hundreds of years into the future, he explains.

In the long term, quantum technology could improve our understanding of how people are affected by their time in space. We have data on Mars and data on humans, but we don’t understand the interactions between those environments, says Phillips. With quantum, he says, we can figure out how to protect people working in space. This is what he considers to be the key issue.

Building a collaborative startup ecosystem

As the applications of quantum computing in space continue to grow, so does the UK space startup ecosystem.

Space Forge, for example, is developing a manufacturing hub that will enter and leave Earth’s atmosphere. They will only produce things in space that lead to a net positive benefit on Earth, Western says. We focus on the many benefits of working. It has access to plus or minus 250 degrees Celsius, he says.

Radiation from the sun, on the other hand, could be used for lithography in semiconductor manufacturing. It sounds like science fiction, but Western says all the technology essential to it already exists.

Another notable UK space startup is Lumi Space. Backed by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the British Space Agency, Lumi Space is building the world’s first global commercial satellite laser ranging service to enable safe and sustainable space exploration. Its technical applications include collision avoidance, debris removal and constellation management.

