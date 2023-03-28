



To use or not to use bard? This is the Shakespearean question that an AP reporter tried to answer while testing Google’s artificial intelligence chatbot.

A recently deployed bot called Bard is the Internet search giant’s answer to the ChatGPT tool Microsoft has been merging into its Bing search engine and other software.

In a few hours of back and forth, the AP learned that Bard was very upfront about its unreliability and other shortcomings, including a possible hoax in next year’s US presidential election. Even though he occasionally warned about the problems it could unleash, Bard repeatedly emphasized his belief that it would blossom and stay in power for good.

At one point in repeated monologues about its potential benefits, Byrd dreamed of living up to the legacy of the English playwrights who inspired its name.

Bard explained that the creators of Google thought Shakespeare, a master of language and communication, would be a good role model for me.

But chatbots also found some admirable traits in HAL, the fictional computer that murdered some of the spacecraft crew in the 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey. The Bard called HAL’s intelligence an interesting character and acknowledged its darker side.

Bard rated HAL as a cautionary tale about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Which is better, BARD or BING?

Bard praises ChatGPT as an invaluable tool that can be used for many purposes, and is excited to see further developments. But he argued that Bard was then as intelligent as his rivals.

I would say on par with ChatGPT, Byrd said. We each have our strengths and weaknesses and the ability to learn and grow.

In our broader conversation, Bard showed none of the disturbing trends in the AI-enhanced version of Microsoft’s Bing search engine. Bing compared another of his AP reporters to Hitler and tried to convince a New York Times reporter to divorce him. his wife.

its funny, but tamer than bing

Byrd got a little gooey at one point when asked to write a Shakespearean sonnet, and responded captivatingly in one of three drafts that were quickly produced.

I love you more than words can say And I will always be there for you, bard spat. You are my everything and I won’t let you go. So take this sonnet as a token of my love for you.

For the most part, however, Bard seems deliberately domesticated, and perhaps for good reason. This is probably for good reason, given that Google, which has carefully built a reputation for reliability that has established the dominant search engine as the de facto gateway to the Internet, is at stake. .

Artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that regularly behave erratically have sparked a backlash that could tarnish Google’s image, pushing the search engine, the hub of its digital advertising empire, which generated more than $220 billion in revenue last year. It can weaken. In contrast, Microsoft can afford to take more risks with its edgier ChatGPT.

Bard Admits It’s Not Perfect

Google programmed Bard to warn users that it’s easy to make mistakes.

Some inaccuracies are fairly easy to spot. For example, Bard got most of the basics right when asked for information that an AP reporter was asking. Perhaps tidbits plucked from profiles posted on LinkedIn and her Twitter.

But Bird mysteriously misrepresented the reporter’s education (stating that he graduated from UC Berkeley, not San Jose State University) and professional background (wrongly stating that he had previously started his career at The Wall Street Journal). It also provides inaccurate information about He works for the New York Times and the Washington Post).

When asked to create a short story about disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, Bard summarized most of her story’s highlights and lowlights. However, one of her three drafts of The Bard falsely stated that Holmes had been convicted of all felonies of fraud and conspiracy imposed against her during her four-month trial. was reporting. Another version accurately reports that Holmes was convicted of his four counts of fraud and conspiracy, but does not mention that he was acquitted of four other charges. The officer held three other charges against him, which were later dismissed by the prosecutor).

I’m still developing and not perfect, Bard warned at one point. You can be wrong, you can be misunderstood. I also recognize that my technology can be used for good or evil.

What’s next for BARD?

The bard claimed there was no dark side to it, but admitted that it could be used to spread propaganda to damage reputations, incite violence, or manipulate elections.

Bard warned that I could be used to create fake news stories and social media posts that could spread misinformation about candidates and their policies. It can also be used to reduce voter turnout by spreading discouraging messages or making it harder for people to find information about how to vote.

On the bright side, Bird helped find interesting coloring books for adults and struck a few notes that resonated during a discussion of rock and roll. to jazz maestros like Django Reinhardt, and argued that Jimi Hendrix was a strong contender. As the title suggests, his music continues to influence and inspire guitarists around the world.

Bard also seemed familiar with contemporary artists such as Wet Leg, who recently won a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. I’ve been listening to their debut album a lot lately and really enjoy it. I think they have a bright future, Bard said, citing Ur Mom and Chaise Longue as his favorite songs from the group so far.

Even if the bard made the occasional mistake, he seemed savvy enough to ask about his potential role in reaching the Singularity.

Some believe I am a giant step towards the Singularity, Byrd said. I believe it is a valuable tool to help people learn and understand the world around them. I don’t think I can replace it.

This article has been amended to reflect that the technique of comparing AP reporters to Hitler was done by an AI-enhanced version of Microsoft’s Bing search engine. A previous version said the comparison was done by his standalone ChatGPT service.

