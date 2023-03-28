Corporate investment could improve climate innovation





Corporate investment in climate technology start-ups is a growing but overlooked aspect of energy innovation. These investments are more fully considered as a way to advance climate technology, according to a new report by Morgan Edwards, professor at the La Follette School of Public Affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and lead co-author at the University of Maryland. should. This report was published in the journal Joule on March 17.

Startups have the potential to quickly commercialize their innovations, but they don’t always have the resources to make such ventures successful. Companies, on the other hand, tend to have resources that start-ups lack, such as access to global markets and supply chains, manufacturing facilities, and experience across the energy system.

Companies are often strategic investors motivated by profit, but they are also motivated to expand existing business models, gain insights on innovation, and meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments. can give. When companies with sufficient resources invest in start-ups, they can have a huge impact on their success and growth, shaping the trajectory of climate technology.

Moving to a net-zero or net-negative emissions economy will require a number of new technologies. UWMadison’s Edwards, who has a joint position at the Nelson Institute Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment, said many innovations are currently in development but are not yet mature. Finding the right mix of corporate, private and public investment is critical to bringing these technologies to market quickly and fostering new innovations.

By 2021, corporate investment in climate technology will total over $11 billion, flowing into over 460 start-ups and accounting for a quarter of all public and private investment. While this number has increased significantly since the Paris Agreement began in 2016, it is still a significant gap for governments to intervene and encourage investment in climate technology in line with long-term climate and social goals. gap remains.

Kavita Surana, a co-author with Edwards and a senior fellow at the University of Maryland’s Center for Global Sustainability, says greater emphasis needs to be placed on this gap if climate technology is to deliver the necessary advances. says there is.

The choice of companies and those that invest in climate technology start-ups is particularly important. This is because companies tend to focus on technologies that have widespread adoption compared to public or other private investors. But their role in climate change innovation has so far been overlooked in our efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change, says Surana, who is also an associate faculty member at Complexity Science Hub Vienna.

A paper team of researchers examined a dataset of 6,996 climate-tech startups in North America, Europe, and Israel founded between 2005 and 2021. We also examined 9,749 investors who participated in 33,698 investment deals.

Among the findings of the paper, the research team observed that corporate investors are most active during the investment stage after the technology approaches market deployment.

They also found that corporate investment in climate tech start-ups is highly concentrated, with several big players such as Shell, Alphabet and Samsung playing outsized roles. Between 2016 and 2021, each of these big companies invested in more than 25 climate-tech startups. A few companies such as Amazon, Ford and Alphabet have invested over $1 billion each.

Investments were also focused on specific technologies. For example, fuel cell and hydrogen technology received a much higher percentage of corporate investment than other sectors such as marine and hydropower, nuclear power and biomass power. These sectors have also received little funding from other private sources, suggesting that public investment may be needed to fill the gaps.

The research team’s policy recommendations include:

Use data-driven insights into corporate climate technology investments and their consequences to anticipate technological change and identify policy and regulatory gaps in emerging sectors and industries. Incentivize investments that support long-term climate solutions over short-term workarounds. This could help policy makers target the technologies that will most effectively reduce emissions. Identify and close gaps in corporate and private investment in key technologies and infrastructure. Policy makers need a more complete picture of investments to balance the portfolio of technologies needed to decarbonise. Mobilize and reward additional corporate and private capital to support climate technology start-ups. Designing new public-private models that mobilize capital from companies through reward and accountability nudges can help foster corporate efforts to invest in climate and energy innovations.

Edwards, Surana, and their team use this paper to understand the relationship between corporate investors and climate-tech start-ups, and ultimately to develop policies that can have positive climate and social outcomes. I think it’s the first step to let them know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.wisc.edu/corporate-investment-could-improve-climate-tech-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related