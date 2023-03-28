Google’s ‘ghost workers’ demand workers’ rights : NPR





Those who work to ensure the quality of Google’s search results want workers’ rights.

Scott Simon, Host:

There are thousands of workers behind every Google search you do. They’re there for quality control, trying to make sure the results aren’t filled with inaccurate or misleading links.And they’re human, not artificial intelligence. Google calls them Google Raters. But as NPR’s Dara Kerr reports, they call themselves ghost workers.

DARA KERR, BYLINE: Ed Stackhouse opens his laptop every morning and logs on to see a list of issues from Google. For example, I was asked to find out if YouTube search results match what people are looking for.

ED STACKHOUSE: And check the box if it’s upsetting, offensive, pornographic, or racy.

KERR: It’s just YouTube. Stackhouse also verifies that Google searches are genuine and page links are not broken. Basically he’s a content moderator. His job is to assess search quality and monitor fraud. Like all his Google raters, Stackhouse works from his home. He lives in North Carolina, but these workers are scattered all over the world. They don’t work directly for his Google, they work for contract companies. And that’s what turned them into ghost workers, she says Google rater Teresa Partein.

TERESA PARTAIN: There is a wall between us and Google. In fact, it shouldn’t even say Google. We are not allowed to contact members of our search and advertising teams who need our help.

Carr: Partain and Stackhouse work for a contractor called Appen. They and all their colleagues are paid $15 an hour and he is not allowed to work more than 29 hours a week. If he gets even one extra hour each week, they say, he’s eligible for benefits like health insurance and paid sick leave under Google’s policy.

PARTAIN: The magic of 30 hours a week is something we can’t beat.

KERR: A Google spokesperson told NPR that subcontractors like Appen “control all terms and conditions of employment for evaluators, including salaries and benefits.” Appen has responded to multiple requests for comment. did not respond. Stackhouse has heart disease and Partain has Parkinson’s disease, so they appreciate working from home. But health insurance is a big issue. Over the past year, Google raters have built a community that advocates for better working conditions, and now they’re stepping up the pressure.

(Soundbite from archived recording)

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: Equal pay for equal work. Equal pay for equal work.

KERR: In January, dozens of raters and their advocates gathered at Google’s sprawling California headquarters. They were surrounded by a network of glass buildings featuring Google’s colorful logo. Employees rode past on bicycles at their disposal.

(Bike Beldin Soundbite)

KERR: Many contractors work for Google and its parent company, Alphabet. In total, there are about 200,000 contract workers worldwide, according to the Alphabet Workers Union. This equates to more than 50% of his employees. Frank Arse, vice president of the Union of Telecommunication Workers of America, says Google searches would be full of glitches without evaluators.

(Soundbite from archived recording)

FRANK ARCE: Google’s search results are great because of raters. They make sure people like you and me have the information they need every time.

(applause)

KERR: A few weeks after the rally, Google and Appen responded to some of the workers’ demands. They increased the hourly rate from $14.50 to the current evaluator’s rate of $15 an hour. But economic storm clouds are starting to gather over Silicon Valley. Google laid off about 6% of its employees in his January. Still, the company posted a net profit of nearly 60 billion last year. Stackhouse also says Raters contributes to that bottom line by working on the company’s two biggest revenue streams: search and advertising.

STACKHOUSE: We support billions of dollars in revenue and get paid less than the average fast food employee.

KERR: Google raters have proven their worth, he says. It gives them the confidence to seek further change. Dara Kerr, NPR News.

(music sound bite)

