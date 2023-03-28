Roanoke College and Virginia Tech Sign Partnership to Accelerate Computer Science and Computer Engineering Student Pathways





Roanoke University and Virginia Tech have entered into a partnership that will benefit science students and serve as an engine for Virginia’s economic, workforce, and educational development. The two agreements that make up the partnership will enable Roanoke College students to enroll in graduate programs at Virginia Tech, facilitating an early transition to graduate school.

The announcement comes amid larger and historic investments being made by state leaders, employers and charitable donors to expand Virginia’s workforce in high-priority technology areas. Done. The Tech Talent Investment Program has raised more than $2 billion to date, more than doubling the number of students earning computer-related degrees statewide, and leading opportunities such as the Amazon HQ2 project in Northern Virginia. We support initiatives aimed at leveraging

With the new Direct to Tech program, Roanoke College students can enter directly into the Virginia Tech Master of Engineering program in Computer Science and Applications or Computer Engineering upon graduation from Roanoke College. Direct to Tech is open to all her Roanoke College seniors with a GPA of 3.0, regardless of major, who have completed certain required courses. This partnership will reduce time to admission and allow students to transition earlier into graduate programs at Virginia Tech. The program is delivered from the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in Northern Virginia. The first building on the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus just outside the capital will open to students in the fall of 2024. Students currently enrolled in the Innovation Campus master’s degree program attend classes at the university’s Falls Church location.

“This program provides students with the opportunity to take advantage of the best that Roanoke University and Virginia Tech have to offer. The college-Virginia Tech partnership is about access to students and opportunities for their great future.This is a great arrangement and partnership for us, Virginia Tech, and the Commonwealth.”

A second agreement between the two schools will give Roanoke College students access to Virginia Tech’s 4+1 undergraduate/graduate program in computer science or computer engineering. This partnership allows students to take courses towards a bachelor’s degree at Roanoke University and a master’s degree at Virginia Tech. This means that a student can earn a Bachelor of Science degree in her four years and a Master’s degree in an additional year at Virginia Tech. This program is open to any computer science major at Roanoke College who has at least her 3.3 GPA and completed specific courses including Calculus II as part of her bachelor’s degree.

