Google Bard Is Worse Than ChatGPT, According To Early Testers

Google Bard is the search giant’s answer to conversational chatbot ChatGPT.

With ChatGPT’s release to rave reviews and Microsoft’s implementation of the same underlying technology in its own search engine, Bing, Google needs Bard into the public consciousness.

Bard’s potential popularity has serious implications for Google’s leadership in search and its overall position as a cutting-edge tech giant.

The signs are not positive so far.

On Tuesday, Google began the process of opening Bard to the world, inviting users in the US and UK to sign up for access. When he first demoed Bard in February, the holiday season he was a clear response to ChatGPT taking the world by storm, but only now has it launched access.

Google describes chatbots as “an early experiment in enabling collaboration with generative AI.” To join Bard’s waitlist, you must be at least 18, have her personal Google account, and a supported browser.

Unfortunately for the search giant, Bard’s beta nature was evident, and initial adopters seemed overwhelmed by its capabilities when compared to OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology.

A lackluster debut

The bard already has a strange problem.

Parent company Alphabet’s valuation hit $100 billion after a possible mistake made by the chatbot during its demo launch last month.

Now testers say the current version of Bard doesn’t stand up to competition.

“I’ve been playing with Google Bard for a while today and never thought I’d say something like this, but Bing is now way ahead of Google[in this particular chat feature],” said the technical YouTuber. ‘s Marques Brownlee tweeted on Tuesday.

Ethan Mollick, an associate professor of entrepreneurship and innovation at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, says it’s early days, but “Google’s Bard doesn’t work as well as Bing or GPT-4 as a learning tool. I don’t think so,” he added.

Mollick notes that “Google’s bard is “fairly” behind its rivals in the field of poetry, struggling far more with the possibility of generating a fixed verse form, a sestina from France consisting of 39 lines. says there is.

Prompting Bird to create a “Star Wars” movie synopsis in the style of filmmaker David Lynch, known for his offbeat storytelling, resulted in the creation of a standard “Star Wars” plot. rice field.

The same prompt directed at GPT-4 produced something distinctly lynching.

Leo Kelion (@LeoKelion) March 22

Bard also has trouble handling word puzzles. This is an area where AI with large language models should theoretically excel. Using Twofer Goofer as an example, the user must figure out what the mysterious rhyming word pair is, using slightly obtuse prompts and clues.

The creators of the Twofer Goofer word puzzle found ChatGPT to solve puzzles better than Google’s Bard. Insider/Shona Ghosh/Twofer

Analysis by game makers shows that OpenAI’s GPT-4 has a 96% success rate in games, compared to 82% success rate for humans.

Bard had a 0% success rate.

Co-creator Colin Waldock described the results as “shockingly disappointing”, writing:

Google may be in an innovator’s dilemma. If incumbents stay on course and fail to innovate, they face a real threat from young, agile companies.

It’s possible the company has some pretty impressive AI tools in store. Insider’s Hugh Langley reported in early March that Google employees were testing a more intelligent version of his Bard called “Big Bard.” The tool has a more human response and is more informal, writes Langley. A lightweight version is available to the public.

Google’s long-standing insistence on an OpenAI-style approach to releasing powerful commercial-use AI is rooted in ethical issues surrounding technology prone to error, bias, and misuse. But as Bill Gates boldly stated the day Bard was released, we are in the age of AI. In his words, developing AI is “as fundamental as creating microprocessors, personal computers, the Internet, and mobile phones.”

Note Gates doesn’t mention web search in his list of basic developments. Google may need to move faster to solidify its place in tech history.

