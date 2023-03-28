Google’s bard waitlist is now live.Here’s How You Can Ride It





As the generative AI craze continues, Google Bard is poised to get some of the action. Users can now sign up for a waitlist for our AI chat service.

Google Bard is intended to be an assistive AI chatbot. Like ChatGPT, Bard uses artificial intelligence to provide human-like conversational responses and advanced technical abilities such as editing and generating text when prompted by the user.

While Bard has access to Google’s search engine, ChatGPT does not have access to the Internet and was only trained on information available through 2021. It is a language model and has access to the entire web.

Bard uses its own big language model named Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) instead of the GPT series that most AI chatbots use. Google Bard will be the first to use his LaMDA version which is lightweight and optimized.

When you arrive at the home page, you will see the waiting list landing page. On this page, you can learn more about what you can do with Google Bard, how it works, and how to join the waiting list.

blue[順番待ちリストに参加]Click the button to get started.

If you’re already signed into your Google account, go directly to the next step. If not,[順番待ちリストに参加]After clicking the button, you will be asked to sign in or create a new Google account.

Users cannot access Bard using their Google Workspace account, so be sure to log in to your personal account.

Signing in will take you to the final step where you can opt-in to receive emails about Bard and officially join the waitlist.

FAQ Will Bard replace Google Search?

Google Bard and other AI chatbots like Bing Chat and ChatGPT certainly have the potential to replace search engines. These AI tools use information found on the web to provide answers to user queries, but instead of giving users a list of websites where they may or may not find the answer, they are always accurate. Not necessarily, but I’ll give you an easy-to-understand answer. way of speaking.

Some people use AI chatbots instead of Google search. Especially with the added ability to ask follow-up questions and generate text, it is more functional than a search engine for some use cases.

When will I have access to Google Bard?

Some people are granted access within 24 hours of being on the waitlist, while others wait days or even weeks. As the demand for generative AI and Google’s AI chatbot grows, so does the waiting list.

Does the bard provide an inaccurate answer?

When Google Bard was announced in February, it faced scrutiny because of the factual errors it made in its demo. Afterwards, users wondered if Google’s AI chatbot still continued to provide inaccurate or inappropriate responses, or if users who have come to trust other AI tools could trust it. increase.

In response, Google reiterated in Tuesday’s announcement that Bard was an experiment that could go wrong.

Google wants you to provide feedback about your experience so that we can improve and move LLM forward.

