Bitcoin-Friendly El Salvador Wants Tax Waivers For Tech Innovation





El Salvador wants to waive taxes to encourage innovation after becoming the first country in the world to legalize bitcoin two years ago.

Promote innovation

President Naive Bukele announced on Friday that he will send legislation to Congress next week to eliminate all taxes on software programming, coding, apps, artificial intelligence (AI) development, and the manufacture of computing and communications hardware.

Next week, we will introduce a bill to Congress to eliminate all taxes (income, property, capital gains, import duties) on innovation such as software programming, coding, apps and AI development. It also manufactures computing and communications hardware.

— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 24, 2023

The tax cut is part of Bukele’s plan to make El Salvador a cryptocurrency hub, and the move is expected to attract more tech companies and startups to the country. By providing incentives for innovation and development, the government hopes to create a thriving technology ecosystem that contributes to the country’s economic growth.

El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender has been controversial, with critics claiming it could lead to financial instability and increased money laundering. Some predict the collapse of the Bukele government due to tensions with the Fund (IMF).

But Bukele defends the decision as a way to provide financial inclusion to the unbanked and boost the country’s economic growth. By exempting innovation from taxes and helping develop the bitcoin mining industry, the government hopes to position the country as a leader in the crypto space.

Bitcoin Price on March 24 | Source: Binance’s BTCUSDT, TradingView El Salvador Set to Issue Bitcoin Bonds

In addition to tax cuts, El Salvador recently approved a law on the issuance of Bitcoin-backed bonds. This law contains the legal framework for issuing Bitcoin-backed bonds, also known as volcano bonds.

The bond, named after the country’s active volcanoes, will provide the renewable energy needed to power the Bitcoin mining industry the bond is designed to support.

These securities were first announced by Bukele in November 2021. The goal was to raise $1 billion for the development of a renewable energy-powered Bitcoin mining industry. However, the 2022 crypto bear market has delayed bond issuance several times.

The Digital Assets Bill was finally introduced in the Legislative Assembly in November 2022, with the majority of Bukele’s Nuevas Ideas party. The bill passed with 62 lawmakers in favor and 16 voting against.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex also announced earlier this year that it would become the infrastructure provider for Volcano Token, a digital token used to raise funds for bond issuance. The Volcano token will help El Salvador pay off its national debt, channel funds into creating a bitcoin mining infrastructure, and finance the construction of a “Bitcoin City,” the exchange said.

Featured image by Jose Cabezas/Reuters, Chart by TradingView

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bitcoinist.com/el-salvador-to-waive-taxes-for-tech-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related