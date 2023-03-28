We must keep America’s Big Tech’s innovation engine alive





Regulation of big tech companies presents challenges. As President Biden recently stated, many Americans believe that tech giants such as Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft threaten privacy, foster misinformation, fuel political polarization, We are concerned that it may adversely affect the development of young people and make society’s economy worse. Disparity. In response, political leaders and regulators from both parties are pushing for corporate breakup as a panacea for controlling Big Tech. In contrast, law enforcement officials have expressed skepticism about regulatory overreach.

But the regulatory debate misses an important point. Breaking up big tech companies could cause unintended and possibly irreparable collateral damage to America’s quest to remain a world leader in new technologies. Regulators believe that achieving global excellence in today’s hyper-competitive digital world will require big tech companies to stay at the forefront of emerging technologies and engage in synergistic co-evolution of research, product development and manufacturing. You have to grasp the reality of what you need to take advantage of.

Big tech companies in the United States must remain strong enough to compete with foreign giants such as China’s Alibaba, Baidu, TikTok, and Huawei, South Korea’s Samsung, LG, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Dismantling America’s big tech companies could unintentionally change the global technology landscape, thereby undermining America’s international competitiveness and national security.

Big Tech innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing (QC) include sustained risk capital, critical mass of software and hardware (including cloud computing), and top technical talent ( For example, based on close partnerships with universities) supply is required. Which company hires the best faculty and students). Some of the most innovative work in AI and QC today is at companies like Google and Meta, whose employees include Turing Award winners working at the cutting edge of computer science.

The scale of Big Tech allows us to leverage the interrelationships between research, large product development platforms in the case of software, and large scale manufacturing in the case of hardware. If companies are not involved in developing and manufacturing new products, they will not have sufficient revenue or incentives to invest in long-term research.

Many of the big tech companies were government-funded in their early days, but they understand the important role of research and development (R&D). In fiscal 2022, the company committed R&D funding of 6-14% of annual revenue, with Meta at 30%. These investments have delivered consumer innovations such as communications platforms, web services, remote computing access, and millions of software applications. In fact, part of the success of Google’s search engine is “only possible thanks to more than a decade of fundamental research in AI.” America’s big tech companies’ stratospheric profits are back on Earth in 2022, but these companies continue to innovate and remain one of America’s corporate R&D leaders. Indeed, corporate commitment to R&D is crucial given the volatility of government funding in recent decades.

Historically, Microsoft and IBM have avoided regulatory collapse and maintained steady investments in R&D (eg, 5-21% of annual revenue since 2000). By contrast, his 1984 dissolution of AT&T shattered Bell Labs’ record of extraordinary R&D (9 Nobel Prize winners and inventions such as transistors, lasers, charge-coupled devices, and information theory). generated). The faded remains of Bell Labs are now under foreign control (by Nokia). The dismantling of AT&T also helped open the door to international competitors such as Huawei, which has become an influential player in a key market for telecommunications network technology.

It is worth noting that Microsoft’s Bing search engine recently challenged Google’s hegemony by applying ChatGPT-4, an AI program developed by OpenAI and acquired by Microsoft. This is an example of an interdependent ecosystem of Silicon Valley venture-funded startups and big tech companies that needs to be maintained. But the future of AI is under scrutiny due to concerns about ethics and potentially exploitative business models.

Therefore, regulators should not only carefully monitor big tech companies themselves, but also create guardrails against the specific technologies they develop. In terms of AI oversight, the AI ​​Bill of Rights issued by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s AI Risk Management Framework, as well as his OpenAI/Microsoft, Google’s Deep Mind, and the Beijing AI Academy.

Big Tech needs traffic rules and must follow them. Regulators must protect consumers. But regulators should avoid reacting to the Big Tech conundrum that cripples the innovation engines of America’s Big Tech companies. Regulatory actions that undermine America’s ability to innovate could do collateral damage to our country’s commitment to remain a world technology leader. Use a scalpel, not an ax when regulating Big Tech.

Venkatesh Narayanamurti is Professor Emeritus of Harvard University, Founding Dean of the Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and Director of Science, Technology and Public Policy Programs at Harvard’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. He is co-author of The Cycle of Invention and Discovery and Genesis of the Technological Revolution.

Steven C. Currall is a Visiting Scholar at the Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Harvard University and a former Dean and Professor of Information Systems and Management at the University of South Florida. He is an Innovation His Fellow at the BRG Institute, Senior Advisor at Huron Consulting Group, and co-author of Organized Innovation.

