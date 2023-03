Man says interviewing tenants in Bengaluru is harder than Google | Trends

Moving to a new city and looking for an apartment to rent can be a daunting task for many. From packing your belongings to finding a place to live, to unpacking and settling in, moving is a lot of work. However, if you are in Bangalore, you should also interview tenants before the owner rents out his property to you. Recently, a man took to LinkedIn to share how he failed to clear an interview for a tenant in Bangalore, despite clearing an interview with tech giant Google.

Ripu Daman Bhadoria with his luggage. (LinkedIn/ripubhadoria)

I cleared the Google interview, but failed the tenant interview in Bangalore. My short journey to clear Tennant’s interview was written by Lipdaman Badria, who works as an engineering manager at Google, on her LinkedIn. He then shared how he failed a tenant interview in Bangalore despite clearing the Google interview. When I moved back to #Bangalore from #Seattle last year (2022), I searched for a decent rental property, but it was very difficult due to the high post-COVID demand. Given the demand, many apartment owners have started interviewing prospective tenants. I was caught off guard as I fell miserably at my first tenant interview. He added that it was a wake-up call for me, as I realized some interviews were harder to clear than Google.

He asked landlords to share their feedback on their interview performance and any red flags they noticed. They candidly shared their feedback that they thought it was high. “I never thought working at Google would be so disadvantageous,” he continued.

In the next few lines Badria shared that he successfully cleared his upcoming tenant interview in Bangalore. He asked people to contact him for tenant interview experience .

See the LinkedIn post below. Screenshot of Ripu Daman Bhadori’s LinkedIn post. (LinkedIn/Ripvadria)

Since being shared a day ago, the LinkedIn post has amassed nearly 9,000 reactions and numerous reposts. Additionally, this post has received a lot of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this post:

You say the tenant interview is harder than the Google interview. If you clear the tenant interview there, you will be able to offer jobs and personal listings on Google. To this, Lip Daman Badria replied, please contact the human resources department. One more girl has been added. Could you please create a document about the same and share it publicly….also would appreciate it if you could take some sessions about the same..it would be helpful for all of us Badria responded to a LinkedIn user’s request, writing: She shares the post LGTM. Perhaps I’ll ask you to share tips for interviewing my tenant. Badria shared a reply to this. He wrote, Make me your tenant instead.

About the author

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working for Hindustan Times’ Delhi team. She covers trending topics, stories of human interest, and viral her content online. …Show details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/trending/man-clears-google-interview-but-fails-tenant-interview-in-bengaluru-here-s-why-101679659218848.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related