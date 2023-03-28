PM: Increase investment in science, technology and innovation





Prime Minister Hun Sen observes a display by STEM students at the first Cambodia International Science and Technology Expo on March 26. AKP

Prime Minister Hun Sen called on all stakeholders on March 26 to provide more funding for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) to strengthen cooperation and keep the workforce up to date with technology development. and asked to allocate resources.

The Prime Minister spoke at the opening ceremony of the 1st Cambodia International Science and Technology Expo hosted by the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation on March 26-28 at the Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Center.

The event also marks the launch of the inaugural edition of the National STI Day, which will be held annually, and the ministry has announced the government’s policies and roadmaps related to Cambodia’s Digital Economy and Social Policy Framework 2021-2035. , which aims to bring Saudi Arabia into the middle and upper income brackets by 2030 and 2050.

Hun Sen recalled that Cambodia’s business-related technical training ecosystem has expanded dramatically in recent years, and now has local seed investors, private equity and investment funds, business training support centers, startups, I mentioned that it covers coworking spaces. .

Some higher education institutions have introduced specialized training programs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, opened direct liaison offices with companies, established new business and start-up centers, and is improving the country’s innovation environment, he said. .

The Royal Government gives high priority to human capital development. [STEM]encourage the next generation to choose STEM, improve education and training standards at all levels, implement strategies to attract and retain talented individuals, strengthen research and development, and invest in research and development. By establishing a national research fund [STI].

Higher education institutions are encouraged to further increase the number of support centers that offer courses for new businesses and startups.

It is also highly recommended for domestic and foreign investors. [lend a hand] Hun Sen added that he has served entrepreneurs and businessmen by acting as a seed investor and establishing private equity and venture capital funds.

Minister of Industry Cham Prasid said his ministry is committed to working with other government agencies and institutions to promote highly effective development in the STEM sector as one of its main mandates. He said that active technological development would greatly boost the economic growth of the Kingdom.

Relevant Ministries and Agencies, and the National Science, Technology and Innovation Council [NCSTI]are working together to overcome the challenges, he assured, sharing that his ministry is currently preparing a draft technology transfer law and a number of related decrees.

Speaking to The Post on March 26, Chhin Ken, chairman of the Cambodia Digital Tech Association (CDTA), said the country’s tech training ecosystem is doing quite well.

He commented that the private sector has made significant contributions through in-person training in the workplace, courses at educational institutions and programs abroad.

He argued that with more funding from the government and private sector, Cambodia’s technological progress would progress more rapidly, in line with the general trends of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Ken argued that while the kingdom’s technological prowess may be slightly behind countries in other regions, the local community is now trying to catch up.

