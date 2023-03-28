Chinese officials underscore priority of supporting innovation to counter US containment





Manufacture of semiconductor chips File photo: VCG

China’s investment in innovation and research and development is still growing rapidly, and China will continue to prioritize its support for innovation, Finance Minister Liu Kun said during the opening session of the China Development Forum (CDF). mentioned in the lecture. It was held in Beijing over the weekend.

The comments come after a US congressional hearing on TikTok on Friday, which analysts say Washington’s “witch hunt” move against Chinese tech companies has seen the US take over amid intensifying global competition. It revealed its desperation to maintain its technological superiority.

Against the backdrop of U.S. restrictive measures, observers said Chinese officials’ comments paint a clear blueprint for China’s technological development trajectory, and that the system’s benefits for society as a whole translate into resource mobilization and industrial progress. He emphasized that they play an important role in connecting. .

China, which is following this path, will strengthen its dominance in fields such as artificial intelligence and algorithms, as typified by TikTok. likely, the observer said.

Chinese officials pledged at the forum to expand investment and scope to support technological innovation, improve operational efficiency, promote the role of enterprises as sources of innovation, and strengthen innovation and deep integration of the industrial chain. rice field.

“China will continue to focus its economic development on the real economy, implement and improve fiscal and tax support policies, promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional sectors, and accelerate the development of strategic emerging industries,” it said. rice field.

Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planner, said the CDF ranked China 11th out of 132 economies featured in the Global Innovation Index. It said it has entered a group of innovative countries with leading technologies. results that continue to emerge.

Xiang Ligang, secretary-general of the Beijing-based Information Consumption Alliance, told the Global Times on Sunday that the official’s remarks suggest the central government has formed a “cool and clear understanding” of the US’s relentless crackdown. said that it shows that With a Chinese background, it has become “realistic” in promoting China’s home innovation.

Unilateral US attempts to “decouple” have created increasing uncertainty and geopolitical pressures for Chinese companies. Given that, “national power or the government must play a central role and play a role in escorting companies,” Ma Jihua, a veteran technology analyst, told the Global Times on Sunday.

Shortly after Friday’s nearly five-hour TikTok parliamentary hearing, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning condemned it, saying the US had adopted a presumption of guilt and accused TikTok without any evidence. He said he was cracking down unfairly.

“Some U.S. lawmakers say calling for a TikTok ban is a ‘xenophobic witch hunt,'” said a company in the country.

Liu’s words also show that China is looking to leverage the “whole society” system to strengthen its science and technology sector, Ma said.

“But this time it’s different. In the past, the state provided funding and found the right people for the job. The most innovative group,” Ma explained.

The way the state supports innovation has also changed, with state funds only flowing to companies that have achieved true innovation, Ma added.

In 2014, China established a chip investment fund known as the National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co as part of its ongoing efforts to help develop the country’s semiconductor industry. Xiang said such a fund would be replicated in other strategic high-tech sectors to guide more capital and private sector investment.

In March, China reorganized its Ministry of Science and Technology to better allocate resources to overcome the challenges of cutting-edge technology, with the goal of moving faster towards greater science and technology independence. .

“The story of TikTok in the US is a vivid display of China’s technological prowess. It may take time, but we can expect more breakthroughs in strategic industries such as microchips step by step.” Xiang said.

Industry insiders expressed confidence in China’s irresistible trend of technological progress, despite the U.S.’s vicious move.

Yangtze River Memory Technologies, a major Chinese memory chip maker that was blacklisted by the U.S. in December, said at a forum last week that global market demand will improve this year as innovation continues, South China Morning said. Reported by the Post.

